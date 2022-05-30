Arunachal

Arunachal: Protest Rally against NSCN-KYA in Longding

The angry people participating in the rally shouted slogans against the atrocities allegedly carried out by the insurgent group.

May 30, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Protest Rally against NSCN-KYA in Longding

LONGDING- The people of the TCL region (Tirap, Changlang, Longding) organised a massive protest rally in Longding in protest against the alleged illegal taxation and abduction being carried out by the NSCN K-YA group in the region.

Thousands of Protestors from all the walks of life participated in the rally to show their solidarity support to fight against NSCN-KYA insurgents. The protests was  a united stand by civil society against the insurgent groups operating in the region.

Holding placards and banners inscribed with No more abduction, No more atrocities, No more extortion, No more harassment, Go Back NSCN, no more insurgency in TCL region.

The angry people participating in the rally shouted slogans against the atrocities allegedly carried out by the insurgent group.

Related Articles

They appealed to the Tirap Changlang People’s Forum to express solidarity with them on the same ground.

It must be mentioned here that a village headman Napho Nigam of Lauksim village in was abducted by NSCN K-YA cadres on May 7. The alleged cadres were in combat dress with long-range weapons when kidnapping the person. However The NSCN K-YA on May 10 finally freed Napho.

Tags
May 30, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Training cum input distribution programme at Pagi in Leparada

Arunachal: Training cum input distribution programme at Pagi in Leparada

May 26, 2022
Arunachal Guv, CM and others condole death of former CS Takap Ringu

Arunachal Guv, CM and others condole death of former CS Takap Ringu

May 25, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh has huge domestic and international potential for trade: Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh has huge domestic and international potential for trade: Pema Khandu

May 24, 2022
Arunachal: Ninong Ering bats for a drug free Pasighat West constituency

Arunachal: Ninong Ering bats for drug free Pasighat West constituency

May 24, 2022
Rural Tourism Exchange Program between Sikkim-Arunachal concludes

Rural Tourism Exchange Program between Sikkim-Arunachal concludes

May 23, 2022
Arunachal: Blood donor ‘Aini Taloh’ receives H.D. Shourie Memorial Award 2022

Arunachal: Blood donor ‘Aini Taloh’ receives H.D. Shourie Memorial Award 2022

May 23, 2022
Amit Shah has said that the Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh will be connected to the rest of the country via the railways soon.

Arunachal: Parshuram Kund to get railway connectivity soon- Amit Shah

May 22, 2022
Arunachal: Onong Perme, pioneer of Adi Baptist Union passes away

Arunachal: Onong Perme, pioneer of Adi Baptist Union passes away

May 21, 2022
﻿Arunachal: DOJ Organizes Legal Literacy Programme for GBs of Longding.

﻿Arunachal: DOJ Organizes Legal Literacy Programme for GBs of Longding

May 21, 2022
Project Vartak: BRO Completed the Excavation of Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh

Project Vartak: BRO Completed the Excavation of Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh

May 20, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button