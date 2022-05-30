Arunachal: Protest Rally against NSCN-KYA in Longding

LONGDING- The people of the TCL region (Tirap, Changlang, Longding) organised a massive protest rally in Longding in protest against the alleged illegal taxation and abduction being carried out by the NSCN K-YA group in the region.

Thousands of Protestors from all the walks of life participated in the rally to show their solidarity support to fight against NSCN-KYA insurgents. The protests was a united stand by civil society against the insurgent groups operating in the region.

Holding placards and banners inscribed with No more abduction, No more atrocities, No more extortion, No more harassment, Go Back NSCN, no more insurgency in TCL region.

The angry people participating in the rally shouted slogans against the atrocities allegedly carried out by the insurgent group.

They appealed to the Tirap Changlang People’s Forum to express solidarity with them on the same ground.

It must be mentioned here that a village headman Napho Nigam of Lauksim village in was abducted by NSCN K-YA cadres on May 7. The alleged cadres were in combat dress with long-range weapons when kidnapping the person. However The NSCN K-YA on May 10 finally freed Napho.