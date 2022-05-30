Arunachal: State Cabinet approves several Important proposals

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today chaired the twelveth meeting of the State Cabinet of the month to discuss various issues related to the departments of the State. Following are some of the important the proposals approved by the State Cabinet.

The Arunachal cabinet passed the Arunachal Pradesh Startup Policy . The Policy was formulated to promote start-ups in Arunachal, adding necessary stimulus to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the State. The Policy targets that, over the next 5 years it will facilitate the growth of at least 250 new startups and create significant direct and indirect employment opportunities in the State. The Vision of the Policy is “To transform Arunachal Pradesh into a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship by providing holistic support to local startups through proactive policy intervention and creation of a network of key ecosystem stakeholders.”

With greater impetus to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Arunachal’, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh is on a mission path to boost up the start-up ecosystem with various programs and initiatives. With passing of this Policy, the State Government is aiming to boost innovation and research & development (R&D) capability of the State, develop institutionalized mechanisms to provide funding support, regulatory easing, and preference in public procurement to startups, bolster entrepreneurship and innovation to support the State in achieving its development goals and make startups a key component of the State’s commercial fabric in the next five years.

Previously, Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme (APEDP) was launched in 2020 and saw participation from over 4,000 entrepreneurs. 31 startups were selected for seed money prize and incubation and pre-incubation support from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta – Investment Park (IIMCIP) who were engaged as knowledge partner. Then the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park (APIIP) was established on 14th August 2021, which offered infrastructure and facilities include co-working space for startups, meeting room for investors, multi-purpose conference hall, classroom and mentor’s room, office area and separate spaces for consultants and incubation team.

The APIIP is the first state owned marquee incubator initiated as a pivotal pillar of the Arunachal Pradesh Startup Policy, under the aegis of the Department Planning and Investment, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The mission is to develop a problem-solving mindset and culture of entrepreneurship in Arunachal and to transform the state into a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship by providing holistic support to local startups through proactive policy intervention and creation of a network of key ecosystem stakeholders.

Arunachal Pradesh has rose to the Prime Minister’s clarion call for “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. Although in the nascent stage of development, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has the vision of putting Arunachal Pradesh in greater heights in the entrepreneurial map of India. This can be achieved with better collaboration and support from the various departments in the state as well as the central government. Arunachal startup has been a much-needed initiative to catalyze the economic growth of the State. It is pleasing to see the way the enterprising youth of the State have embraced the initiative and are taking maximum advantage to develop their innovative ventures.

Cabinet approved the proposal for granting of Special Grade of Head Constable from Constable in Civil Police and AAP Bn. The constables who had rendered a continuous service of 20(twenty years) or more shall be eligible to reap this benefit without any consequential financial and service benefits.

Cabinet approved the proposal for creation of 2 new circle headquarters under Nafra Sub-Division and another 2 under Dirang sub division in West Kameng District.

In a historic move, the Cabinet approved the proposal regarding Implementation of Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) to Govt. School Teachers and Regularization of erstwhile Rashtriya Madhaymik Shiksha TGTs under Directorate of Secondary Education.

MACP will be implemented to all schoolteachers at par with other State Govt. employees, by switching over from existing scheme of time bound promotion scheme to MACP scheme. This will give them the advantage of three promotions available under MACP instead of two promotions only under Time Bound Promotion Scheme.

The cabinet also approved for Regularization of contractual TGTs recruited under erstwhile RMSA under Directorate of Secondary Education against promotional vacant posts of regular TGTs by conducting Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) through a transparent merit cum seniority basis in a phased manner.

These two historic decisions of the government are for the benefit of teaching community at large. In the year of education, to boost the morale of the teachers & in recognition of the services provided by them, the Government has undertaken these decisions. It would improve the service conditions of the teachers and motivate them to work harder to improve the quality of teaching in the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Cabinet has also decided to have a common exam scheme for direct recruitment of Junior Engineers of various Works Departments. Earlier, the exams were required to be held separately for each of the Departments thus delaying the selection process. After today’s decision, the relevant clauses of the Service Rules / Recruitment Rules for the posts of JEs will be amended and notified by concerned Departments in order to facilitate the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to conduct a common examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers and analogous posts of all Works Departments thus saving time and costs. Early filling up of the vacancies will help in expeditious implementation of Government projects.

A detailed presentation was made before the Hon’ble Cabinet on the report of the Committee on Tawang church issue. After detailed deliberations the Cabinet accepted the recommendations of the Committee.