Itanagar

Arunachal: IMC to impose penalty against those littering in public place

On the last day of its campaign, IMC conducted its IEC event at Chandranagar and Gohpur Market on Saturday.

Last Updated: January 21, 2023
ITANAGAR-   Itanagar Municipal Corporation(IMC) to impose a penalty against those littering in public places as per the Court directives informed Commissioner –IMC LikhaTejji during the concluding day of the month-long Information –Education and Communication (IEC) campaign on solid waste management.

IMC conducts awareness progm on SWM for clean & Green Itanagar

Addressing the gathering, Commissioner IMC informed that the campaign was held under the directives of the court to create awareness of solid waste management before imposing any penalties on the defaulters. As per the court directives, IMC will impose penalties against those who will litter in public places, he asserted.

Stating that, he also informed that Itanagar is expected to host a meeting of G-20 Summit, where representatives from atleast 20 countries along with officials and international Media are expected to visit the state. So, we all have to take the responsibility to keep our locality and state capital clean and green added Tejji.

Among others, Corporator Ward No. 1 Lokam Anand, Former Miss  Arunachal and Brand Ambassador for the IMC  Swachta Campaign  Tengam Celine Koyu also pressed for the maintenance of cleanliness in the IMC jurisdiction and state as a whole.

