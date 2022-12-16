ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: IMC organsied IEC campaign at Naharlagun

The campaign that has been launched on November 9 last will be continued till 21st December next.

December 16, 2022
ITANAGAR- Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) continuing its weeklong Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaign on clean, green and Peaceful Itanagar, today the team IMC conducted its IEC event in different locations of Naharlagun.

Speaking to the media, Mayor Tamme Phassang informed that the objective of the IEC campaign is to create awareness amongst the denizens on various initiatives taken by the IMC to keep the city clean, green and peaceful.  The campaign that has been launched on November 9 last will be continued till 21st December next.

During the weeklong campaign, we are also trying to elucidate the denizens about various Supreme Court directions on Penalties to be imposed against those who litter or spit on public places and on roads. Stating that, Mayor also informed that equal support from the public is needed to make the  IEC campaign susses on the ground. Anyone who has any kind of query about IMC or complaint regarding littering in public places may file their query on the official website of the IMC’stated Mayor Tamme Phassang.

Along with centrally sponsored schemes, the state government has equally extended support to the IMC. Various projects like the Solid Waste Management Plant (SWMP), Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), and Septic Treatment Plant are under construction, he added.

Among others, Commissioner-IMC Likha Tejji, Corporators of various wards, and officials of IMC  also attended the event. Former Miss Arunachal Tengam Celine Koyu also attended the event as the Brand Ambassador of IMC.

Tags
