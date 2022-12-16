China preparing for war: Rahul Gandhi

JAIPUR- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that the China is “preparing for war” and alleged that the Centre is “hiding and not accepting it”.

“I can see the threat of China very clearly. I have been clear on this for the last two-three years, but the government is trying to hide it and ignore it. This threat can neither be hidden or ignored. Going by their full offensive preparation that is on in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the Indian government is asleep,” Gandhi told a press conference.

“If you see the pattern of their weapons, they are preparing for war. Our government is hiding it and is not accepting it,” he added.

Gandhi also lashed out at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said that he should “deepen his understanding”.

The Congress leader also questioned the media and said that it would not ask questions to him over the ongoing border row with China.

“The ones who captured 2,000 sq km of India and killed 20 Indian soldiers, and are thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. I said to my friend that the Indian media would not ask me questions about it,” he said.

On the other hand, BJP’s Amit Malviya tore into Rahul Gandhi over his remarks. He said that “Every proud Indian has seen videos of our men in uniform thrashing the Chinese soldiers, except, of course, Rahul Gandhi, who continues to doubt their valour just because he signed an MoU with the Chinese, his family enjoyed Chinese hospitality and received funds in RG Foundation,” Malviya tweeted along with the video of Rahul Gadhi’s press meet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that Chinese troops had attempted to transgress the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in a bid to “unilaterally change the status quo”, but were given a firm and resolute response forcing the Chinese side to retreat.

In his statement in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Singh said the face-off led to a physical scuffle that led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides but “there were no fatalities or serious casualties” to Indian soldiers.

Giving statements in both House, the Defence Minister also assured that “our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it”.