ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
National

Bihar- Bridge on Bakra River in Araria Collapsed, Watch Viral Video

The expense into constructing the bridge was reportedly Rs 12 crore. 

Last Updated: June 18, 2024
1 minute read
Bihar- Bridge on Bakra River in Araria Collapsed, Watch Viral Video

Bihar- Bridge on Bakra River in Araria Collapsed, Watch Viral Video- A bridge on Bakra river collapsed in the Sikti block area of the Araria in Bihar and fell into the river. It was built at an expense of crores of rupees at Padkiya Ghat in the district. A video of the collapse of the bridge has surfaced in which it can be heard that it has not even been a year of its construction.

Watch Video

ADVERTISEMENT

The same bridge collapsed due to heavy rainfall in 2020 and 12 people, including four motorcyclists, had fallen into Bakra river. It had collapsed near Udahat under the Jokihat police station area in the district, reported ToI.

The locals alleged that the incident took place due to the negligence of the contractor and the department. The expense into constructing the bridge was reportedly Rs 12 crore.

It should be noted that three pillars of the Padariya bridge were swept away by the river, causing the bridge to collapse.

Sikti MLA Vijay Kumar said that the bridge collapse took place due to the negligence by the construction company’s owner. he demanded a enquiry on bridge collapse incident.

Tags
Last Updated: June 18, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

100 Feared Trapped After Massive Billboard Falls During Mumbai Dust Storm

100 Feared Trapped After Massive Billboard Falls During Mumbai Dust Storm

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE Updates: Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail Till June 1

ED seizes over Rs 34 Cr from Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam’s residence, arrests PS, his domestic help

ED seizes over Rs 34 Cr from Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam’s residence, arrests PS, his domestic help

Nearly 100 schools in Delhi get bomb threats via email

Nearly 100 schools in Delhi get bomb threats via email

Rajnath Singh warns Beijing against renaming places in Arunachal

Rajnath Singh warns Beijing against renaming places in Arunachal

Jaishankar dismisses China's claims on Arunachal Pradesh

Jaishankar dismisses China’s claims on Arunachal Pradesh

AAP stages Nation wide protest against Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

AAP stages Nation wide protest against Arvind Kejriwal Arrest

Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in liquor probe

Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED in liquor probe Case

SC asks CAG to examine award of govt contracts in Arunachal Pradesh to firms linked to CM's kin

SC asks CAG to examine award of govt contracts in Arunachal Pradesh to firms linked to CM’s kin

Sonam Wangchuk's 21 days fast in minus 10-15 degree temperature continue, Govt silent, People showing Solidarity

Sonam Wangchuk’s 21 days fast in minus 10-15 degree temperature continue, Govt silent, People showing Solidarity

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button