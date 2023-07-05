IMC Youth Conclave : RGU Student Lopoli Melo declared best student speaker

ITANAGAR- Miss Lopoli Melo, from Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) was declared the Best Student Speaker on the topic of “Clean Energy Revolution” in IMC Youth conclave.

The third annual IMC youth conclave was organised on 28th June 2023 by the Young Leaders Forum. And the results of the competition announced recently. This year it was held concurrently with India’s G20 presidency.

The conference had discussions on EKTA | One South Asia; IMAGINE| One Shared Future; HEAL| One Earth; UNITE, CREATE HARMONY |One Family.

The conclave brought together youths and participants from across South Asian countries on the virtual platform, for discussion on G20 themes and utilize India’s Global South Asian experience, learnings, and models as templates for global solutions.

As part of the conclave a Social Fiction Competition (Imagining the Future) was held on the same day. The participants included students from pan-Indian colleges and universities as well as from other South Asian International Institutes and Universities, to showcase their creativity and imagination on G20 themes. There were 5 different topics and each with 4 student participants from across South Asia.

Miss Lopoli Melo, from Rajiv Gandhi University spoke on the topic “Clean Energy Revolution” and was declared the Best Student Speaker on her topic. Other students competing on the same topic were from Mizoram University, Aizawl; Vidyalankar Institute of Technology, Mumbai; and Curtin University, Malaysia.