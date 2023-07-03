Arunachal: HL Larin, Tarh Haniya and Dorjee Khandu Naksang clear JEE ( Advance ) Exam

ITANAGAR- Three Youths from Arunachal Pradesh have cleared JEE ( Advance ) Exam and secured their births in IIT Delhi and IIT Madras.

One more from Arunachal Pradesh, Mr Neelam Doin, S/o Neelam Sera and Debia Yemi Neelam of Radhpu Village, Lower Subansiri District Cleared JEE Advanced 2023 with All India Rank (ST) 569 and has been alloted in IIT Guwhati in Civil Engineering. Neelam Doin did his schooling from JNV Yachuli and Sainik School Punglwa, Nagaland and joined Super 30 Itanagar.

HL Larin has scored 121 All Indian Rank (ST) in JEE (Advanced) Exam and secured berth in prestigious IIT Delhi. Larin has also received NTSE scholarship.

Tarh Haniya of Arung Village, Sagalee in Papumpare district has secured a seat at prestigious IIT, Madras after getting 464 rank in JEE (Advanced) Exam.

Dorjee Khandu Naksang, a resident of Mechukha has cleared the prestigious JEE (Advanced) exam. He scored an outstanding 386th rank in the all India ST category and has been secured a seat in IIT, Madras.

