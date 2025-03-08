ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: Dera Natung Government College Celebrates International Women’s Day

The event was jointly organized by the Women’s Cell and the Yoga & Wellness Centre at the college premise.

Last Updated: March 8, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Dera Natung Government College Celebrates International Women’s Day

ITANAGAR-  Dera Natung Government College joined the nation in celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8, 2025, with the theme “Accelerate Action: For Gender Equality, Women’s Rights, and Health Empowerment.” The event was jointly organized by the Women’s Cell and the Yoga & Wellness Centre at the college premise.

Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal of DNGC and the Chief Guest of the program, commended the organizers for successfully hosting the event. Addressing the audience, he emphasized the ongoing discrimination against women, citing practices such as polygamy, child marriage, and other forms of gender-based inequality, despite various government initiatives. He noted that while efforts have been made, the outcomes have not been commensurate with the initiatives, calling for an action-oriented approach moving forward.

Dr. Khan also acknowledged the remarkable achievements of women across various fields, highlighting their exceptional managerial skills, sincerity, and dedication. He further stressed the importance of raising awareness about women’s rights to foster empowerment, noting that every stakeholder has a role to play. In particular, he pointed out that as the first educators of children, mothers can significantly influence young boys’ understanding of the importance of women and their contributions to society.

Also Read- Arunachal Assembly Passes Two Key Bills on Land Eviction and Floodplain Zoning

Dr. Nang Helina Mantaw, Program Coordinator and the Convener of Yoga & Wellness Centre, DNGC spoke about the critical link between women’s health and family well-being. She emphasized the importance of women’s physical, mental, and emotional health for the overall health of a family.

Ms. Geyir Ete, Assistant Professor, Commerce Department, also shared her views, stating that while women are excelling in all areas, it is crucial for their male counterparts to offer support. She highlighted that societal change would be gradual and that men have an important role to play in reshaping perspectives toward women as part of the nation-building process.

Also Read- Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029: A Roadmap for Educational Transformation

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr. Bige Yomgam, HoD, Education Department, DNGC. The program was attended by faculties, non-teaching staff, and students from various departments of the college.

