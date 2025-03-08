Arunachal Assembly Passes Two Key Bills on Land Eviction and Floodplain Zoning

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday passed two significant government bills through voice votes, focusing on land eviction and floodplain zoning to improve land management and environmental protection in the state. These bill are ,

Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Bill, AND

Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025.

Also Read- Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029: A Roadmap for Educational Transformation

Strengthening Land Eviction Laws

The Assembly approved the Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Bill, which was introduced on Thursday by Land Management Minister Balo Raja. This bill seeks to amend the existing Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 2003, by strengthening provisions for the removal of unauthorized occupants from public properties.

Also Read- Mass Christian Protest Against Anti-Conversion Law as Deadline Nears

Regulating Floodplain Zoning

Additionally, the House passed the Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025, presented by Water Resources Minister Biyuram Wahge. This legislation aims to regulate the zoning of floodplains along rivers, addressing concerns related to flooding and land use in vulnerable areas.

Also Read- Arunachal’s Son, Gamjum Laye, Earns Indian Army Officer Rank Through NCC Special Entry Scheme

Adoption of Water Pollution Amendment

The Assembly also adopted a government resolution to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, which was enacted by Parliament. The amendment, moved by state Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Minister Wangki Lowang, is required under Article 252(1) of the Constitution.

Significance of the Bills

The passage of these bills marks a crucial step in tackling issues related to land encroachment, flood management, and environmental protection in Arunachal Pradesh. By strengthening laws and implementing floodplain zoning, the state aims to ensure sustainable land use and disaster preparedness.