Arunachal: Union MoS Forest & Consumer Affairs calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 23rd September 2021. They discussed about conservation of forest cover and national flagship programmes Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and Antyodaya Anna Yojna.

The Governor urged the minister to help the State in promoting forest areas and also afforestation programmes to recover the green cover of Jhum cultivated areas.

The Governor requested for special assistance in maintaining the exotic flora and fauna in the State in a planned manner. While sharing his concerns for the welfare of forest guards of wildlife sanctuaries, he emphasised on the conservation effort.

The Governor informed that in the wake of COVID pandemic, the State Government has efficiently implemented schemes under National Food Security Act and ensured that the needy people benefitted through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and Antyodaya Anna Yojna. He requested the minister for enhancement in food grain allocation for the State while sharing the challenges in the implementation process.

The Union Minister assured the Governor to take up the issues raised by him with concerned officials in the ministry and explore ways to expeditiously address the issues.