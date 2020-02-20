Amit Shah planted Rudraksh sapling at Arunachal Pradesh Raj Bhawan

Itanagar

The Union Home Minister of India Amit Shah, on his maiden visit to Arunachal Pradesh on 20th February 2020 planted a Rudraksh sapling at the Front Lawns of the main building of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

The Union Home Minister thus graced the exclusive tradition by the visiting dignitaries of planting saplings in the premises of Raj Bhavan, Itanagar.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) DoNER Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju and Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister – Finance, Health & Family Welfare, Education, PWD, Transformation & Development, Government of Assam, were present on the occasion.