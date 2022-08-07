Arunachal: Governor participates in the National Handloom Day celebration

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the 8th National Handloom Day celebration at Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre, Itanagar on 7th August 2022.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor called upon the people of the State to take pride in their traditional attire and also promote it amongst the younger generation. He emphasised that they must not forget the gift of their forbearers.

The Governor urged the youth to connect to their roots and practice their traditions. If they break the connection with their roots, our culture will disappear and this we must not allow to happen, he said.

Every individual requires three basic things, ‘Roti, Kapda aur Makaan’. He advised the people to go for Arunachali organic products for food, use traditional loin loom, handloom woven dresses and ensure toilets in every home, the Governor added

The Governor commended the participating weavers, artisans, entrepreneurs and children participating in the 8th National Handloom Day celebrations. He expressed gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister for starting the National Handloom day in 2015 to connect the people with Swadeshi movement of yore with a new effort to encourage indigenous cottage industries and in particular handloom weavers.

As part of the ceremony, the Governor honoured the weavers with State Awards. In the Best Handloom Weavers 2021-22, Mrs Bamin Apii of Hapoli, Lower Subansiri District received the first prize, while Mrs Kenrik Bagra of Kaba Village, Namsai District received the second prize and Miss Rubu Rinyo of Ziro, Lower Subansiri District received the third prize.

In Best Handicrafts Artisans 2021-22, Mr Pokrin Mitkong of Peki Modi Village, Upper Siang District received the first prize, while Mr Minjom Pakam of Biru Village, Aalo received the second prize and Mr John Paleng of Koreng Village, Siang District received the third prize. The State Award carries prize money, memento and a certificate.

Er. Tumke Bagra, Minister of Textile & Handicrafts, and Swapnil Naik, Secretary Textile & Handicrafts also spoke on the occasion.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahutsav, the Mr Neelam Misra, Wife of Governor released the promo of a documentary on traditional loin loom weaving of the State, titled, ‘CELEBRATION AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV THROUGH LOIN LOOM OF ARUNACHAL PRADESH’. Conceptualised by her, produced by the Directorate of Information & Public Relations, Government of Arunachal Pradesh . The documentary highlights the roots of Loin Loom weaving & its history – the traditional attires, the uniqueness and beauty of its products.

To mark the special occasion, the students of Donyi Polo Hearing Impaired presented a patriotic song, the inmates of Oju Mission presented a one act play, titled ‘Parampara Ek Pechan’, displaying various traditional attires being passed on from mother to daughter and daughter to granddaughters amongst the tribal community.

Advisor to Minister of Textile & Handicrafts Rode Bui, MLA along with large numbers of self help groups, government officials of Textile & Handicrafts and sericulture departments and attended in the programme.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated the State Handloom Expo participants and saw the weaving demonstration of loin loom and Badu loom and demonstration of hemp peal processing into yarn as also, cardamom peal processing into yarn, natural dyeing process from leaves and plants and the process of handmade paper making by Tawang people.