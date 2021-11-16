Itanagar: National New Born Week and SAANS campaign launched in Arunachal

ITANAGAR – The state launching of National Newborn Week (NNW) & Social Action Plan on Awareness to Neutralize Pneumonia Successfully (SAANS) was done here at Hotel Waii International, Itanagar by Dr. Sumita Ghosh, Additional Commissioner, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India under the banner of Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, in presence of the Mission Director NHM, Shri C.R. Kampa, Director (Family Welfare) cum State Programme Officer RMNCHA, NHM, Dr. Emi Rumi.

The State shall observe “National Newborn Week” from 15th to 21st November 2021 with the theme, “Safety, Quality and Nurturing Care – Birth Right of Every Newborn”. The main objective of the event was to raise awareness about the importance of the newborn care for child survival and development.

This year’s theme for NNW has been chosen to ensure reaching every newborn with quality and developmentally supportive health care services rendering safety and dignity at all service delivery platforms – Health Facilities, Community Outreach Sessions, and Homes etc. It is expected to rebuild the linkage pathways between the Health Facilities and Community further empowering the Health Personnel and Community for quality childcare services stressing on Newborn Care Screening

The expected outcome from proper implementation of NNW is the reduction in Infant Mortality and Morbidity in the years to come in State.

The Childhood Pneumonia continues to be one of the main causes of child deaths in the country, contributing to 14% of Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR). The same disease has contributed to 6.25% of U5MR of Arunachal Pradesh in FY 2020-21. In the context of COVID-19 pandemic, early identification and management of Pneumonia in children has assumed much greater significance for reducing child mortality and morbidity.

As the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India has launched the SAANS (Social Awareness and Action to Neutralize Pneumonia successfully) initiative to address the burden of Childhood Pneumonia. The SAANS Initiative encompasses a three-tiered strategy, i.e., revised treatment protocol, skilled based capacity building of service providers and communication campaign to accelerate reduction in deaths due to childhood pneumonia. In line with this, the State has conducted SAANS Training of Trainers, Online Orientation to all the District Officers and Block Medical Officers in 2020-21, in the backdrop of COVID-19.

The SAANS Campaign 2021 is being observed from 12th November 2021 as, “World Pneumonia Day” till 28th February 2022 with an aim to accelerate action against Childhood Pneumonia by generating awareness on protection, prevention and treatment aspects, to enhance early identification and care-seeking behaviors among parents and caregivers; and also to promote Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccines (PCV).

The Chief guest of the programme Dr. Sumita Ghosh said, “ Whatever we plan or direct is not fruitful unless we meet with people who actually are involved in the implementation of any scheme or program” she said this while thanking the department for organizing the meet. She also laid emphasis on convergence with other line departments for the successful implementation of the programmes.

Earlier Mission Director NHM, Shri C.R. Kampa, APCS also spoke on the occasion. And Dr. Tana Natung, MD MIPHA, Nodal Officer Child Health gave a presentation on the overview of Newborn Services and SAANS implementation status of the state.

The outcome expected to see after proper implementation of SAANS is further reduction in Pneumonia deaths among Under Five Children in the State.

Others present in the launching programme were Joint Directors, State Programme Officers, Doctors and staff of health department.