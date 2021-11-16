Arunachal: SLVMC urges stake holders to implement Targeted Public Distribution System in transparent manner

ROING- The State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee headed by Chairman Anok Wangsa (former Minister) and Member Nima Sange on official monitoring tour starting from Roing, Dibang Valley District on 15th November 2021 to 19th November 2021 covering Lohit, Namsai and Changlang District .

The interaction meeting was conducted at DC Conference hall Roing which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo, DF&CSO Mudang Bagang, DLV&MC Members Kutundu Linggi and Jinku Linggi, All Fair Price Shop dealers, Consumers Activists and carriage contractors and other officials of the department.

Speaking in the meeting Chairman SLVMC Anok Wangsa highlights about the provision under National Food Security Act 2013, and the power and functions of State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee in which the state government under the section 29 (1) of NFSA 2013, the State Govt. had constituted State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee for ensuing transparent and proper functioning of the Targeted Public Distribution System in the state.

Wangsa urged upon all the stake holders specially District Food & Civil Supplies Department to implement the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) in transparent manner in order to reach actually poor and needy people of the state. While responding to the grievances of FPS dealers and carriage contractors for not releasing payment of Profit margin to the FPS dealers and carriage contractor payment for many years which seems to be very serious issue assured to take up the matter with the state Govt. for early solution.

Nima Sange Member of SLVMC while participating in the meeting appreciated the District Administration and District Food and civil Supplies Department for declaring “Rice Day ” for genuinely affective distribution of Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) to the beneficiaries of various categories which is an example for other districts also to follow.

Kesang Ngurup Damo Deputy Commission Lower Dibang Valley District while welcoming the Chairman and Member of SLV&MC suggested the District Food & Civil Supplies official to sincerely implement the Public Distribution system in Coordination with stake holder, Panchayat leaders, DVMC Members in order to ensure the transparent distribution of Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) with 100% achievement in the district. He said the quarterly conducting DLVMC meeting to ensure the proper implementation of Public Distribution System. He said that non release of payment to the carriage contractors and profit margin to the FPS dealers are the major hindrance while implementing PDS in the district.

Earlier FPS dealers and carriage contractors raise the issue of not releasing profit margin and contractors payment for many years for which they are facing acute problems for implantation of the Public Distribution System.

Earlier Mudang Bagang SDFCSO Presented Power Point Presentation on the latest status of implementation of PDS in Lower Dibang Valley District and also highlighted the various problems being face by the District Civil Supplies Department.

The State Level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee Chairman Anok Wangsa (former Minister) and Member Nima Sange visited FPS shops within Roing town along with officers of the district food and civil supplies department to know the ground reality.