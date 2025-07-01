ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Training on Induced Breeding and Carp Seed Production Begins in Namsai

Last Updated: 01/07/2025
1 minute read
Three-Day Training on Induced Breeding and Seed Production of Carps Begins in Namsai

NAMSAI | A three-day residential training programme on “Induced Breeding and Seed Production of Carps” was inaugurated today at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall, Namsai, under the chairmanship of C.R. Khampa, Deputy Commissioner, Namsai.

In his inaugural address, DC C.R. Khampa emphasized the growing market demand for fisheries in Arunachal Pradesh and beyond. He noted that despite Namsai’s rich natural water resources and plain topography, a large share of the fish supply still comes from states like Andhra Pradesh.

“This training is a step towards self-reliance in fish seed and fish production,” he stated, urging the trainees to take full advantage of the opportunity, enhance their skills, and inspire others in their communities to adopt scientific fish farming practices. He envisioned Namsai as a future leader in the fisheries sector.

Dr. K. Sarmah, District Planning Officer, Namsai, stressed the potential of fish farming in Namsai’s agro-based economy. Drawing comparisons to land-scarce regions like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, he highlighted Namsai’s unused lands and high water table as ideal for pisciculture.

He advised participants to approach aquaculture as a business venture, leveraging government schemes like the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) and Atmanirbhar subsidies. He also advocated for cooperative society formation and exposure visits to fishery-intensive states like Odisha to adopt best practices.

Mrs Joram Rupa, Assistant Director of Fisheries, encouraged the trainees to actively participate in the sessions, clear doubts, and absorb practical techniques that could significantly enhance productivity and income.

The training is being conducted by the National Fisheries Development Board – North Eastern Regional Centre (NFDB-NERC), Guwahati, in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The programme is scheduled from 1st to 3rd July 2025, targeting hatchery owners, entrepreneurs, fish farmers, and beneficiaries under PMMSY and NFDB-supported schemes.

The sessions will cover topics such as breeding techniques, hatchery management, seed care, pond preparation, and financial and technical linkages for scaling up fishery-based livelihoods in the district.

