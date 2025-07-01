Arunachal: DLMC Reviews Development Projects and Welfare Schemes in Tawang

TAWANG | A two-day District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting was held on June 30 and July 1, 2025, at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Tawang, to assess the implementation progress of ongoing development projects and welfare schemes in the district.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, and attended by Zila Parishad Chairperson (ZPC) Leki Gombu, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lungla Tashi Dhondup, ADC Jang Sub-Division Hakraso Kri, and Heads of various departments and implementing agencies.

In her keynote address, DC Namgyal Angmo emphasized the importance of timely completion of works, especially considering the limited working season in the region. She urged departments to work in close coordination, maintain quality standards, and set realistic timelines to ensure successful execution of schemes.

ZPC Leki Gombu called for a dedicated meeting with banking institutions operating in the district to expedite loan disbursals and improve access to financial assistance under government welfare schemes. He also sought the proactive support of administrative and implementing agencies to ensure schemes reach the grassroots level effectively.

The two-day meeting included detailed presentations from departments on the status of centrally sponsored schemes, state-funded programmes, and flagship initiatives of both the Prime Minister and Chief Minister. The sessions provided a platform to discuss achievements, identify bottlenecks, and share best practices in project implementation.

The DLMC reaffirmed its commitment to transparent, coordinated, and people-centric governance, ensuring that developmental benefits reach every corner of the district.