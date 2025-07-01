Arunachal: DC Distributes 10,000 Cloth Bags, Reinforces Commitment to ‘Plastic Free Ziro’ Initiative

ZIRO- In a major step toward a greener future, Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri District, Mrs Oli Perme, fulfilled her commitment to distribute 10,000 cloth bags free of cost to Market Welfare Committees of Hapoli and Old Ziro as part of the ongoing ‘Plastic Free Ziro’ campaign.

The final instalment of cloth bags was ceremoniously handed over on Tuesday at the Golden Jubilee Conference Hall.

While addressing the gathering, DC Oli Perme lauded the contribution of Self Help Groups (SHGs) associated with ArSRLM and Bazar Welfare Committees, encouraging them to turn ‘Plastic Free Ziro’ into a model initiative for the entire state. She also recommended the production of other eco-friendly cloth products such as tablecloths, curtains, and home décor using indigenous Apatani designs.

To reinforce the campaign, the DC issued an official order to completely phase out the use, storage, distribution, and sale of single-use plastic carry bags across the district by August 15, 2025.

ADC Himani Meena proposed tying up with large retail outlets like Vishal Mega Mart to provide wider market access for the eco-friendly bags. She emphasized the need to keep prices reasonable and suggested that bags include Apatani cultural motifs and occasion-based captions to boost appeal and demand. She also recommended joint inspections with market committees post-August 15 and strict penal action against violators of the plastic ban.

The ‘Plastic Free Ziro’ initiative, initially launched by former DC Vivek H.P in partnership with Power Grid Corporation under its CSR mandate, includes a cloth bag manufacturing unit set up in a repurposed government school hostel. The unit not only addresses plastic pollution but also supports local SHGs, offering both employment and economic empowerment.

The distributed bags, adorned with Apatani tribal motifs and slogans like “Clean and Green Ziro” and “Plastic Free Ziro”, are helping build awareness and pride within the community. As an initial incentive, the bags are being handed out free of cost to customers via Market Welfare Committees.

The event was attended by SDO Hage Tarung, CO Mide Bage, BMM Rimpi Tage, officials of ArSRLM, SHG members, and representatives of Market Welfare Committees.