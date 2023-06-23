Arunachal Pradesh: Landslides at many places due to heavy rains

ITANAGAR- Due to incessant rains in Arunachal Pradesh, landslides have occurred in many areas and a flood-like situation has arisen. Life has also been affected by this. Officials gave this information on Friday.

Itanagar Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom said a portion of National Highway No. 415 between Bandardeva and Nirjuli was washed away on Thursday evening, while a portion of a culvert was also damaged in Karsingsa block.

He said that till the repair of the road is completed, the engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) has diverted the traffic towards Harmuti-Gumto-Doimukh road.

Potom said that the only suspension bridge built over Papu Nala to connect Puroik Colony to the National Highway has also been damaged.

Officials in West Kameng district said the Balipara-Chardwara-Tawang road between Elephant and Sesa has also been closed due to landslides. He told that due to bad weather and low visibility for many days, it is risky to drive on this road.

PWD (highways) assistant engineer Gemer Padu said the Alo-Pangin road was also reported to be damaged at several places in West Siang district.

He said that the department has deployed machines and laborers to clear the debris from the road.

Officials said flood-like situation was reported from Lohit, Namsai and other districts and water level in major rivers increased.

Significantly, Arunachal Pradesh has been receiving heavy rains for the past few days.