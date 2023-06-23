Arunachal: Rain and Landslides disrupts surface communications in several districts

ITANAGAR- Due to incessant rain and landslides over the past several days in Arunachal Pradesh have disrupted communications between several districts of the state.

According to reports, the Aalo-Pangin road in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh was affected due to massive landslides.

“Landslides have also blocked roads in at least four locations near Lokpeng in Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The Pangin-Pasighat road near Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh has also been affected by landslides that were triggered by incessant rainfall,” an official said.

He further added blockade due to landslides have also been reported from Pasighat-Mebo-Bomjir-Dambuk road near Sissar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Arunachal Pradesh are engaged in clearing the debris along these vital roads, to ensure resumption of communication.

“Arunachal Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rainfall and landslides in last few days. Our concerned department are working hard to clear the roads which were blocked due to landslides,” said the official.

Tuting town in Upper Siang district, bordering China, has also been cut off from the rest of the country for the last four days after a landslide triggered by heavy rains washed away a steel bridge over the Siang river.

BRO personnel have started construction of an alternate bridge to restore connectivity to Tuting and Gelling. According to BRO officials, it may take 4-5 days to start traffic on the bridge.

Tuting and Gelling are located just 30 km from the China border and the bridge that collapsed today was very important for the movement of heavy vehicles carrying Indian troops and material required for them.

In January 2023, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 28 important projects, including a key bridge, in Arunachal Pradesh. These projects are primarily located along the Chinese border. These projects were completed by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) at a cost of 724 crores 12 which includes 12 in the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, five in Arunachal Pradesh, three each in Sikkim, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, and two in Rajasthan. These infrastructure developments aimed to enhance connectivity and strengthen border areas.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to clear the affected stretch of the crucial route. However, the magnitude of the landslip and continuous monsoon rainfall have posed challenges to the restoration process. The area is filled with debris and muck, making it difficult for vehicles to pass through. Despite the presence of people and machinery at the site, a thorough assessment and cleanup operation are taking time due to the unpredictable nature of landslides and ongoing rain.