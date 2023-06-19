Arunachal: Abab Sangdo selected to represent India in Asian Game

ITANAGAR– Abab Sangdo, a kata ( karate ) player from Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to represent India at the 19th Asian Games, to be held at Hangzhou city in China, in September this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abab Sangdo, S/o Tallong Sangdo, and resident of Village Hamba Pinda, East Kameng distrct has been selected during Asian Games Selection Trial, being organised by Sports Authority of India on 19th – 20th June 2023 at Indira Gandhi stadium New Delhi.

He got Gold medal in senior mens Individual kata (karate) during Asian Games selection trial organised by Sports authority of India at Indira Gandhi stadium New Delhi.

Arunachal’s Taekwondo Player Radha Bangsia Set To Represent India In Asian Games

His achievements are –

1.Gold Medal in Senior Male Ind-Kata, All India Inter University Games. 17th to 22nd January 2023. At Bilaspur, Chattisgarh

2. Bronze Medal in Senior Male Ind-Kata, Khelo India University Games. 24th April to 3rd May 2022. At Bengaluru

3. Silver Medal in Senior Male Ind-Kata, All India Inter University Games. 14th to 17th March 2022.

4. Recently Participated in The 10th Commonwealth karate Championship, 7th to 8th September 2022, At Birmingham, UK