ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: Abab Sangdo selected to represent India in Asian Game

He got Gold medal in senior mens Individual kata (karate) during Asian Games selection trial organised by Sports authority of India at Indira Gandhi stadium New Delhi.

Last Updated: June 19, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Abab Sangdo selected to represent India in Asian Game

ITANAGAR–   Abab Sangdo, a kata ( karate ) player from Arunachal Pradesh has been selected to represent India at the 19th Asian Games, to be held at Hangzhou city in China, in September this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abab Sangdo,  S/o  Tallong Sangdo,  and resident of Village Hamba Pinda, East Kameng distrct has been selected during Asian Games Selection Trial, being organised by Sports Authority of India on 19th – 20th June 2023 at Indira Gandhi stadium New Delhi.

He got Gold medal in senior mens Individual kata (karate) during Asian Games selection trial organised by Sports authority of India at Indira Gandhi stadium New Delhi.

Arunachal’s Taekwondo Player Radha Bangsia Set To Represent India In Asian Games

Related Articles

His achievements are –

1.Gold Medal in Senior Male Ind-Kata, All India Inter University Games. 17th to 22nd January 2023. At Bilaspur, Chattisgarh

2. Bronze Medal in Senior Male Ind-Kata, Khelo India University Games. 24th April to 3rd May 2022. At Bengaluru

3. Silver Medal in Senior Male Ind-Kata, All India Inter University Games. 14th to 17th March 2022.

4. Recently Participated in The 10th Commonwealth karate Championship, 7th to 8th September 2022, At Birmingham, UK

Tags
Last Updated: June 19, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Ledum village lifts the trophy of Adi Banggo Football Tournament by beating Borguli by 2-1

Arunachal: Ledum village lifts the trophy of Adi Banggo Football Tournament by beating Borguli by 2-1

Arunachal: 49th AYA Foundation Day celebrated at Ziro

Arunachal: 49th AYA Foundation Day celebrated at Ziro

Arunachal: Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2023 Concludes in Longding

Arunachal: Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2023 Concludes in Longding

Arunachal: Hangpan Dada memorial trophy 2023 for Papum Pare district Concludes

Arunachal: Hangpan Dada memorial trophy 2023 for Papum Pare district Concludes

Itanagar: OWA celebrates Children Sports Festival

Itanagar: OWA celebrates Children Sports Festival

Arunachal: SP Nega kicks off 6th edition Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Tournament

Arunachal: SP Nega kicks off 6th edition Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Tournament

Arunachal: Tawang District inter school meet begins 

Arunachal: Tawang District inter school meet begins 

Arunachal: Sansad Khel Sprada kickstarted at Ziro

Arunachal: Sansad Khel Sprada kickstarted at Ziro

Hangpan Dada Memorial trophy: Selection Tournament for football and volleyball held in Tawang

Hangpan Dada Memorial trophy: Selection Tournament for football and volleyball held in Tawang

Arunachal: 5th Annual Sports and Cultural Meet of the Himalayan University concludes

Arunachal: 5th Annual Sports and Cultural Meet of the Himalayan University concludes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button