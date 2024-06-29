Arunachal: CDFC Ziro Football Tournament concludes

57th Central Dree Festival Celebration ( CDFC ), Ziro Football Tournament: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P said games and sports particularly team events like football galvanizes the people for a positive reason which is good for the society, sport and sportsmen.

While gracing the closing ceremony of the 57th Central Dree Festival Celebration, Ziro Football Tournament as the chief guest at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium here today, the DC said the unprecedented huge turnout of people from every walk of life to witness the final soccer match, the most loved game of the valley speak volumes for itself.

‘Such crowd gathering numbering in thousands is never witnessed at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium during Independence and Republic Day celebrations. This is a testimony of the promotion of football, professionalism involved in it, and the energy level of the footballers and the football lovers of the plateau’, remarked the DC.

While congratulating team CDFC, Ziro for successful conduct of the tournament, the DC wished advanced ‘Happy Dree’ to all Apatani denizens of the District.

Guest of Honour and Managing Director of PH Constructions Puna Hinda said football is the nerve center of attraction at the valley which attracts people from every village and the twin townships of Old Ziro and Hapoli. ‘The Dree football fever grips everyone at the valley and the game is equally loved both by the players and non-players’, explained Hinda.

CDFC Ziro chairman Nani Tani informed alongwith football and volleyball, badminton would also be an annual calendar event from next season onwards. He also further informed that a running trophy would be kept for team events of football and volleyball in which a team winning the trophy consecutively for three years in a row would keep the trophy permanently.

CDFC Ziro general secretary Mudang Tage Taki welcomed the guests including Commandant ITBP Ziro Shailendra Nagarkoti, representatives of Tani Supung Dukung (Apex Body of Apatani), Apatani Women Association Ziro, Heads of Departments, ZPM’s, prize sponsorers of the tournament and general public.

In the final match of the tournament played today, All Hija Sports Club defeated Diibo Sports Club by a solitary goal. The all-important goal was scored by Kago Duyu during 30th minute of the first-half of play.

In other individual prize winner categories, Tage Niitin of DSC was awarded the best player of the tournament, Landi Millo of HSC the highest scorer, Pura Rakesh of AHSA the best goalkeeper, Pura Dukhung of AHSA the best defender, Nada Tupe of AHSA the best coach, Hibu Tagia of ZFC the best team manager and Tage Kobing of DSC the emerging player of the tournament.