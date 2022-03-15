ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Itanagar: IMC to create parking space in Ganga area- Mayor

March 15, 2022
0 1 minute read
Itanagar: IMC to create parking space in Ganga area- Mayor
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR-  Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor- Tame Phassang informed that to ease parking problems in busy market areas, IMC is soon going to create parking space in the Ganga area and other locations. He was addressing the 4th General Function Committee Meeting of IMC held here at IMC Office on Monday.  During the meeting, the house has discussed comprehensively on significant issues of the IMC jurisdiction.

Also Read : IMC Mayor inaugurates ‘Destitute Home Building’

Mayor- Tame Phassang briefed on the modalities for the creation of parking space in various locations of Banderdewa to Itanagar,  basic amenities in Recreation Centres,  beautification Town, and others. “Besides our Business meeting, IMC weekly organize General Function Committee Meeting where we review various projects under IMC, share views and take the significant decision for the development of the IMC and welfare of the denizens’ stated Mayor.

Also Read: parking space in commercial buildings mandatory- IMC Mayor

Related Articles

He also informed that to ease parking problems in busy market areas, IMC is soon going to create parking space in the Ganga area and other locations. Acknowledging town beautification as one of the major priorities, he informed that decision was also taken to beautify every Crossroad/road junction of IMC jurisdiction. Moreover, beautification of Bank Tinali junction has already been started, indeed soon we will install Mahatma Gandhi Statue, stated Mayor.

Also Read-  IMC Mayor extends assistance to fire victims

While expressing concern over the absence of basic facilities like toilets in recreation centers, Phassang informed that the house has resolved to established basic facilities in all the recreation centers, including in Palwan Mod’.

Mayor further informed that team of IMC officials will also visit Goa to study the Solid Waste Management system and Capacity Building Programme cum Training at Aizawl.

Among others, requirements of Ministerial staff, provision for Staff Bus, Annual Revenue of IMC were also discussed during the meeting.

Tags
March 15, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Itanagar: IMC Mayor extends assistance to fire victims

Itanagar: IMC Mayor extends assistance to fire victims

February 21, 2022
Arunachal: Late KAA Raja’s family members call on the Governor

Arunachal: Late KAA Raja’s family members call on the Governor

February 20, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates new office building of NEFA club

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates new office building of NEFA club

February 17, 2022
Arunachal: DGP calls on the Governor

Arunachal: DGP calls on the Governor

February 17, 2022
Arunachal: Guv, CM discuss state's developmental issues

Arunachal: Guv, CM discuss state’s developmental issues

February 15, 2022
Itanagar: CDCN voluntarily donate 51 unit blood at TRIMHS

Itanagar: CDCN voluntarily donate 51 unit blood at TRIMHS

February 14, 2022
Women Helpline-181 marks Valentine’s Day with unique Marriage registration event

Women Helpline-181 marks Valentine’s Day with unique Marriage registration event

February 14, 2022
Itanagar: IMC Mayor and team jointly inspect NH-415 (B&C)

Itanagar: IMC Mayor and team jointly inspect NH-415 (B&C)

February 10, 2022
Arunachal: Itanagar to get RBI sub-office

Arunachal: Itanagar to get RBI sub-office

February 8, 2022
Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspects ongoing construction of SWM Plant

Itanagar: IMC Mayor inspects ongoing construction of SWM Plant

February 6, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button