Itanagar: IMC to create parking space in Ganga area- Mayor

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor- Tame Phassang informed that to ease parking problems in busy market areas, IMC is soon going to create parking space in the Ganga area and other locations. He was addressing the 4th General Function Committee Meeting of IMC held here at IMC Office on Monday. During the meeting, the house has discussed comprehensively on significant issues of the IMC jurisdiction.

Also Read : IMC Mayor inaugurates ‘Destitute Home Building’

Mayor- Tame Phassang briefed on the modalities for the creation of parking space in various locations of Banderdewa to Itanagar, basic amenities in Recreation Centres, beautification Town, and others. “Besides our Business meeting, IMC weekly organize General Function Committee Meeting where we review various projects under IMC, share views and take the significant decision for the development of the IMC and welfare of the denizens’ stated Mayor.

Also Read: parking space in commercial buildings mandatory- IMC Mayor

He also informed that to ease parking problems in busy market areas, IMC is soon going to create parking space in the Ganga area and other locations. Acknowledging town beautification as one of the major priorities, he informed that decision was also taken to beautify every Crossroad/road junction of IMC jurisdiction. Moreover, beautification of Bank Tinali junction has already been started, indeed soon we will install Mahatma Gandhi Statue, stated Mayor.

Also Read- IMC Mayor extends assistance to fire victims

While expressing concern over the absence of basic facilities like toilets in recreation centers, Phassang informed that the house has resolved to established basic facilities in all the recreation centers, including in Palwan Mod’.

Mayor further informed that team of IMC officials will also visit Goa to study the Solid Waste Management system and Capacity Building Programme cum Training at Aizawl.

Among others, requirements of Ministerial staff, provision for Staff Bus, Annual Revenue of IMC were also discussed during the meeting.