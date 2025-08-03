ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Chowna Mein Hails Youth Excellence at ‘Battle of Minds 2.0’ Zonal Final in Itanagar

Addressing the audience, Mein emphasized the need to empower students with knowledge and vision to shape a “Shashakt and Viksit Arunachal.”

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, graced the Itanagar Zonal Final of ‘Battle of Minds 2.0’, a state-wide school quiz competition organized by the Department of Youth Affairs at the State Banquet Hall, applauding the initiative for promoting academic excellence among youth.

From a modest beginning of 53 teams to 343 school teams this year, the competition reflects a powerful surge in intellectual engagement across the state. Addressing the audience, Mein emphasized the need to empower students with knowledge and vision to shape a “Shashakt and Viksit Arunachal.”

The event saw enthusiastic participation across four quiz segments, testing knowledge, regional awareness, and critical thinking. Mein congratulated all participants and felicitated VKV Chimpu (Group D) as the zonal winners, who will now compete in the state-level semi-finals and finals.

Also present were Minister Kento Jini, Advisor Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Secretary Abu Tayeng, Director Tadar Appa, and Youth Affairs Director Ramesh Linggi, who together encouraged continued youth engagement through such dynamic platforms.

 

