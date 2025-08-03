ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Over 565 SHG Members Attend Hiichi Bulla MPCS Ltd AGM in Ziro Valley

The manager presented the Annual Report, highlighting strides made in livelihood generation, health and hygiene, and governance.

Last Updated: 03/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Over 565 SHG Members Attend Hiichi Bulla MPCS Ltd AGM in Ziro Valley

ZIRO– In a strong show of grassroots participation, more than 565 members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) gathered at Abotani Hall, Ziro, to attend the Annual General Body Meeting (AGBM) of Hiichi Bulla Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (MPCS) Ltd.

The event reflected the cooperative’s deep commitment to financial inclusion, women empowerment, and community-driven development. President Mrs Kime Yanyung welcomed members and shared the inspiring journey of the MPCS since its formation.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The manager presented the Annual Report, highlighting strides made in livelihood generation, health and hygiene, and governance.

Also Read- Rare Leopard Cat Cub Spotted Near Jang: A Boost to Wildlife Conservation in Tawang

The Business Development Planning Sub-Committee showcased new initiatives, while SHG members shared personal stories of success and the challenges they faced—fostering transparency and collective learning.

A new financial policy, including a loan scheme for medical emergencies, was adopted after detailed discussions. Members also elected new office bearers for the next term.

Also Read- Organic Farming Boosted in Tawang’s Border Villages

Participants also witnessed the live launch of the 20th PM-KISAN installment by PM Narendra Modi from Varanasi.

Sanjiv Tirkey (PMIBCB, ArSRLM) praised the society’s grassroots impact and assured continued support. Miss Tage Rimpi (BMM, ArSRLM) noted that since its registration on January 9, 2024, the cooperative has grown to include 945+ SHG members.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, reinforcing the vision of building a self-reliant rural economy through SHG-led cooperatives.

Tags
Last Updated: 03/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: East Siang Mentor Secretary Yashpal Garg Reviews Key Projects, Promises Push for Faster Development

Arunachal: East Siang Mentor Secretary Yashpal Garg Reviews Key Projects, Promises Push for Faster Development

Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Inspects Sagalee Health Facilities, Flags Urgent Need for Infrastructure and Staff Reinforcement

Arunachal: Papum Pare DC Inspects Sagalee Health Facilities, Flags Urgent Need for Infrastructure and Staff Reinforcement

Arunachal: Namsai Shines in Sampoornata Abhiyan: Frontline Warriors Felicitated for Outstanding Performance

Arunachal: Namsai Shines in Sampoornata Abhiyan: Frontline Warriors Felicitated for Outstanding Performance

Arunachal: Anjaw District Holds SMC Chairpersons' Meet to Boost Education

Arunachal: Anjaw District Holds SMC Chairpersons’ Meet to Boost Education

Arunachal: 16 ILP Violators Detained in Naharlagun During Week-Long Enforcement Drive by ICR Police

Arunachal: 16 ILP Violators Detained in Naharlagun During Week-Long Enforcement Drive by ICR Police

Arunachal Pradesh Set for a Rainy Week: IMD Issues Widespread Rainfall Alert Till August 6

Arunachal Pradesh Set for a Rainy Week: IMD Issues Widespread Rainfall Alert Till August 6

Arunachal: APCC President Bosiram Siram Highlights Siang Upper Project Resistance to Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: APCC President Bosiram Siram Highlights Siang Upper Project Resistance to Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: Clean Mission Borguli Continues Monthly Cleanliness Drive under ECMM

Arunachal: Clean Mission Borguli Continues Monthly Cleanliness Drive under ECMM

Arunachal: Smart Classroom Inaugurated at GUPS Kheel

Arunachal: Smart Classroom Inaugurated at GUPS Kheel

Arunachal: KVK East Siang Promotes Climate-Resilient Farming with Sesame CFLD Programme

Arunachal: KVK East Siang Promotes Climate-Resilient Farming with Sesame CFLD Programme

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button