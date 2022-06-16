ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

‘Agnipath Scheme’ is in the interest of the nation as well as the ‘Agniveers’: Governor Arunachal Pradesh

The ‘Agnipath Scheme’ is beneficial also for the youth who miss the selection for regular Armed Force services as after they leave the force, they will be given preference in the reemployment process.

June 16, 2022
0 1 minute read
‘Agnipath Scheme’ is in the interest of the nation as well as the ‘Agniveers’: Governor Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Subsequent to the announcement made by the Ministry of Defence about the new enrollment Policy for the Indian Armed Forces, the ‘Agnipath’, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) said that ‘Agnipath Scheme’ is in the interest of the nation, national security, society and the youth.

This new recruitment scheme will enhance the fighting ability of the Indian Armed Forces and at the same time provide a quality, trained and disciplined manpower to the society, when the individuals leave the Armed Forces.  These individuals will be accomplished human resource and find early employment opportunities in various avenues.

Also Read- Protests In Bihar, Rjasthan, UP Against Army Recruitment Scheme

The ‘Agnipath Scheme’ is beneficial also for the youth who miss the selection for regular Armed Force services as after they leave the force, they will be given preference in the reemployment process. Citing the announcement by the Union Home Minister, the Governor said that those 75% of people, who discontinue their services in the Armed Forces after four years under ‘Agnipath Scheme’, will be given preference for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Force. In the State services, they will be preferred over fresh candidates for recruitment in State Police and the Indian Reserve Battalions also, he said.

Related Articles

WATCH VIDEO

To know every details of Agneepath scheme and why people protesting Watch this  Video

Stating that soldiers in the age group of 18 to 24 years will be risk prompt and will be valiant combatants, the Governor said that most of the gallantry awardees have been within this age group bracket. This scheme will reduce the medically low category personnel in the armed forces, said the Governor, who is a former Counter Hijack Force Commander of the National Security Guard (NSG).

The Governor said that Indian soldiers neither were nor will ever be Conscript Soldiers as recruitment in the Indian Armed Forces has been always voluntary. He called upon the youth of the State and Nation to avail the benefit of the ‘Agnipath scheme’ and come forward to serve the nation.

Tags
June 16, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: AAPLU mourns deaths due to landslides in Itanagar

Arunachal: AAPLU mourns deaths due to landslides in Itanagar

May 17, 2022
Arunachal: 5 killed, several injured in multiple landslides in Itanagar

Arunachal: 5 killed, several injured in multiple landslides in Itanagar

May 16, 2022
Itanagar: CM expressed grief over loss of lives due to landslides

Itanagar: CM expressed grief over loss of lives due to landslides

May 16, 2022
Itanagar landslide: IMC Mayor visits spot, survivors at RKMH

Itanagar landslide: IMC Mayor visits spot, survivors at RKMH

May 16, 2022

Itanagar Landslide: Rescue Operation at Yagumso Colony is going on

May 16, 2022
Itanagar land slide: one dead, two injured, two still under debris

Itanagar landslide: one dead, two injured, two still under debris

May 16, 2022
Itanagar: NSS NERIST Cell along with TRIHMS organized Voluntary Blood Donation Camp

Itanagar: NSS NERIST Cell along with TRIHMS organized Voluntary Blood Donation Camp

May 14, 2022
 Itanagar: IMC Mayor, Tame Phassang inspected under construction of Solid Waste Management Plant

 Itanagar: IMC Mayor, Tame Phassang inspected under construction of Solid Waste Management Plant

May 14, 2022
Itanagar: 2nd National Lok Adalat conducted in the State

Itanagar: 2nd National Lok Adalat conducted in the State

May 14, 2022
Itanagar: Governor participates in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Regional Conference

Itanagar: Governor participates in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Regional Conference

May 13, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button