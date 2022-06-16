‘Agnipath Scheme’ is in the interest of the nation as well as the ‘Agniveers’: Governor Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Subsequent to the announcement made by the Ministry of Defence about the new enrollment Policy for the Indian Armed Forces, the ‘Agnipath’, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) said that ‘Agnipath Scheme’ is in the interest of the nation, national security, society and the youth.

This new recruitment scheme will enhance the fighting ability of the Indian Armed Forces and at the same time provide a quality, trained and disciplined manpower to the society, when the individuals leave the Armed Forces. These individuals will be accomplished human resource and find early employment opportunities in various avenues.

Also Read- Protests In Bihar, Rjasthan, UP Against Army Recruitment Scheme

The ‘Agnipath Scheme’ is beneficial also for the youth who miss the selection for regular Armed Force services as after they leave the force, they will be given preference in the reemployment process. Citing the announcement by the Union Home Minister, the Governor said that those 75% of people, who discontinue their services in the Armed Forces after four years under ‘Agnipath Scheme’, will be given preference for recruitment in the Central Armed Police Force. In the State services, they will be preferred over fresh candidates for recruitment in State Police and the Indian Reserve Battalions also, he said.

WATCH VIDEO To know every details of Agneepath scheme and why people protesting Watch this Video

Stating that soldiers in the age group of 18 to 24 years will be risk prompt and will be valiant combatants, the Governor said that most of the gallantry awardees have been within this age group bracket. This scheme will reduce the medically low category personnel in the armed forces, said the Governor, who is a former Counter Hijack Force Commander of the National Security Guard (NSG).

The Governor said that Indian soldiers neither were nor will ever be Conscript Soldiers as recruitment in the Indian Armed Forces has been always voluntary. He called upon the youth of the State and Nation to avail the benefit of the ‘Agnipath scheme’ and come forward to serve the nation.