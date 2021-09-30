Itanagar- month long Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration concludes

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Department of Women and Child Development, Arunachal Pradesh ended the month long Rashtriya Poshan Maah celebration today at D.K. Convention Centre Itanagar. The celebration had started on 1st of Sept’2021 to celebrate “Converging towards a healthy walk through life” under POSHAN Abhiyaan.

Various activities were conducted like Community Based Events, Home Visits, Poshan Webinar, Nutritious recipe on complimentary food & cooking competition on locally available nutritious fruits and vegetable, Plantation drive in Poshan Vatikas (Kitchen Garden), Essay writing on Pregnant women diet, Mothers Group Meeting, Yoga, Poshan Mela, Local Leader Meeting, Cooperative/Federation, Poshan Rally & Walk, Youth Group Meeting, Activities, DAY-NRLM SHG Meet and Prabhat Pheri. Total of 5, 16,500 people participated all across in Arunachal Pradesh.

To conclude this month long celebration, a valedictory function was organized by the Directorate of Women and Child Development Department Itanagar to felicitate the best performing Anganwadi workers and helpers from various ICDS projects from all 25 districts who worked tirelessly and sincerely throughout the year, their work like distribution of Supplementary Nutrition Program (SNP), Immunization of beneficiaries, monitoring the growth of pregnant mothers and children using Growth Monitoring Devices , and their efforts during Covid pandemic.

A recipe competition was held among Supervisors and Gramsevikas of all the ICDS projects in the state and best 3 winners were awarded. Based on the Jan Andolan dashboard entry Smti. Aryoma Lowangcha, DDI Papumpare, Smti. N. K. Tangha, CDPO Bordumsa-Diyun ICDS project and Smti. Ponung Moyong, CDPO Naharlagun ICDS project were felicitated.

The closing program began with lightening of lamp by the dignitaries followed by key note address by Smti. Niharika Rai (IAS), Commissioner WCD she lauded and encouraged the idea of practicing Yoga to stay healthy, growing your own food in Poshan Vatika and using locally available food to meet the nutritional requirements.

The Chief Guest of the event Shri. Alo Libang, Hon’ble Minister, Women and Child Development felicitated the best performing AWWs & AWHs from 25 districts and he encouraged and motivated them to keeping working diligently on POSHAN Abhiyaan to create awareness of nutrition. He also emphasized on the importance of first 1000 days of child’s life which will ensure a healthy future generation.

Smti. T.P. Loyi, Director, Women and Child Development congratulated all the awardees, officials and officers in district for making POSHAN Abhiyaan a success. As POSHAN Abhiyaan is an ongoing process with the target to reduce malnutrition and prevent anemia in the state she urged the the Anganwadi workers, helpers, officials and officers to keep working with the same enthusiasm.

Smti. Bhanu Prabha (IAS), Spl. Secy. WCD gave a new meaning to WCD as “Warriors with Care and Dedication” fighting a war against Malnutrition. All present pledged to make Arunachal Pradesh the first state in the country with zero malnutrition.

Shri. D.K. Thungon, SNO POSHAN Abhiyaan in his speech appreciated the effort of the field level functionaries in making POSHAN Abhiyaan a very important scheme in Arunachal at village level.

Finally, Smti. P.E. Angu, Jt. Director WCD thanked every single person involved in making Poshan Maah a huge success by working so hard whole throughout the month of September.

The closing ceremony was attended by all the Deputy Director and CDPOs with Supervisors & Gramsevikas under Papumpare ICDS projects, SPMU (PA) Team and the staff of Directorate of WCD.