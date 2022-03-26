Itanagar: Arunachal Governor interacts with the designated Airport Security personnel

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) on 26th March 2022 interacted at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar with the officers and personnel from Indian Reserve Battalions selected for Hollongi Airport Security duties. The selected Police personnel are now being deputed for Airport Security training prior to being posted at Hollongi Airport for duty.

The Governor said that the responsibility of the Airport Security at Hollongi Airport is at present given to the State Police. Therefore, our Police personnel on security duty at the Airport will be the centre of attention and their conduct, performance and interaction during security duties like frisking, searching and checking will be the indicator of the overall work efficiency and dignity of the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor, who was the commander of the National Security Guard (NSG) Counter Hijack Task Force, shared his experience and details of Airport Security. He said that the security personnel at the Airport have huge responsibility and they are the cutting edge to ensure that the Airport, the Aircrafts, the passengers and the Aircrew always remain secure and safe.

The Governor advised them to take the training seriously, imbibe self-discipline and be proactive in their approach to duty. The security personnel’s dress, bearing, smart turn-out and communication skill will be a matter of watch and assessment by all those who will passa through the airport, he said.

The Governor, who has been closely monitoring the progress of Hollongi Airport construction, which is scheduled to start from 15th August 2022 said that sending of the first batch of police personnel for Airport Security training is the right approach towards a good beginning and reflects the will and commitment of the State Government. He commended the Police Department for the proactive step.

Security Advisor, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh Major General SC Mohanty, AVSM (Retd.), briefed the Governor about the selection and training courses for the personel. He informed that training courses will be concluded in three-stage and will be completed by the end of May 2022.

Secretary to Governor Bosco BF George, and Superintendent of Police (Security) John Pada were present on the occasion.