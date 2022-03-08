Arunachal: Guv, CM, review the progress of Greenfield Hollongi Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu reviewed the progress of the construction of Greenfield Hollongi Airport at the project site on 8th March 2022. State Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo, MP (Rajya Sabha) Nabam Rebia, local MLA Tana Hali Tara and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, along with senior officers of the State Government, Airport Authority of India (AAI), and Power Grid were present during the visit.

The Governor emphasised that every component builder should realize the pressing need, the urgency and the necessity to finish the project at the earliest. He advised the project managers and officials for weekly reporting and monitoring for all components of the airport and to take immediate actions to expedite the progress of the work.

The Governor suggested for involvement of local MLAs and district administration to address the public grievances, administrative bottlenecks and accelerate the work. The Governor exhorted the officials to work with the spirit of ‘We will do it’ and accomplish their mission.

The Chief Minister thanked the Governor for his constant monitoring and inspection of the project and said that it has to be made operational by 15 August 2022. He called for priority clearance by the AAI and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, and AAI Regional Executive Director Ravi Kant briefed the Governor and Chief Minister about the status, progress and timeline of the works completion. Civil Aviation Secretary Swapnil M Naik, mentioned about the progress of peripheral works, while the State Security Advisor Major General SC Mohanty, AVSM (Retd.) highlighted the details of the security requirements, including the manpower selection, their training, their affiliation for job familiarization and the security personnel’s availability.

Earlier, the Governor and Chief Minister inspected the ongoing works of the critical structures, runway works, Kokila River diversion measures along with Chief Secretary, Secretary Civil Aviation, DC & SP Papum Pare and representatives of AAI.