ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ‘greenfield airport’ in Hollongi is expected to become operational from August 15

March 4, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Khandu's cabinet decides to press the GOI to expedite the Hollongi Greenfield Airport project
Reprsentational Image
ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR-    Centre on Thursday said that the Arunachal Pradesh’s Hollongi airport is expected to become operational from August 15.

The ‘greenfield airport’ in Hollongi is 15 km from the state’s capital Itanagar and is being developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

The airport is planned for operationalisation on August 15, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement, adding that the project, with an estimated cost of Rs 645 crore, includes construction of airport pavements, airside work, terminal building and city side works.

According to the ministry, the proposed airport is designed for operations of A-320 category of aircraft and future extension of runway by 500 metre length to cater A-321 type of aircraft. Besides, the airport will feature a terminal building that will be able to handle 200 passengers during peak hours.

Related Articles

“Equipped with eight check-in counters, the terminal building will have all modern passenger facilities,” the statement said.

“Development work is in full swing and almost 80 per cent of airside works is completed,” the ministry said.

Furthermore, the progress of construction of new interim terminal building is 30 per cent, it added.

As per the ministry, the terminal will be an energy efficient building provisioned with ‘Rain Water Harvesting’ system and sustainable landscape.

“The development work also includes construction of ATC tower cum technical block, fire station, medical centre and other ancillary works,” it added.

Tags
March 4, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

APSBE cancels Social Science exam after question paper leaked

APSBE cancels Social Science exam after question paper leaked

February 24, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein held meeting with rubber board officials

Arunachal: Chowna Mein held meeting with rubber board officials

February 22, 2022
Arunachal: DLMC meetings should be meaningful and fruitful- DC Tawang

Arunachal: DLMC meetings should be meaningful and fruitful- DC Tawang

February 22, 2022
Arunachal: ENGG Cadre surrenderes in Longding

Arunachal: ENGG Cadre surrenderes in Longding

February 22, 2022
Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards

Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards

February 21, 2022
The Prime Minister recited a few lines from 'Arunachal Hamara', a song written by Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, on the occasion of the Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh. 

Arunachal Pradesh Statehood Day: PM Modi Recites Lines From Bhupen Hazarika’s Song ‘Arunachal Hamara’

February 20, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh celebrates 36th Statehood Day

Arunachal Pradesh celebrates 36th Statehood Day

February 20, 2022
Arunachal: Amidst snowfall 'Statehood Day' celebrated at Tawang

Arunachal: Amidst snowfall ‘Statehood Day’ celebrated at Tawang

February 20, 2022
Arunachal: KMA, PMC, KWS conduct plantation drive at Botanical garden in Pasighat

Arunachal: KMA, PMC, KWS conduct plantation drive at Botanical garden in Pasighat

February 20, 2022
Arunachal: Cleanliness, plantation prog held in Namsing PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- A cleanliness drive cum plantation of tree saplings programme was organized in Namsing village under Mebo sub-division of East Siang district on Friday which was led by Swachh Namsing Abhiyan team supported by Self Help Groups of the village, GBs and PRI leaders. The programme was also attended by Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District, Leena Perme, District Tourism Officer, Radhe Tatung, Circle Officer, Namsing and Gumin Tayeng, ZPM Monggu Banggo-II. Several tree saplings were planted during the programme in the presence of Tayi Taggu, DC and others saplings were being provided by the Pasighat Forest Division. A cleanliness drive was also conducted earlier by the villagers while installing local bamboo made dustbins and saplings planted were also covered with tree guards made of bamboo to protect the tree saplings from being damaged and eaten by domestic animals. Later, addressing a public meeting, the DC stressed on the need to “keep the village areas clean and hygienic, which will keep diseases away.” He also advised the villagers to give post plantation care of tree saplings planted. While stretching on the importance of maintaining greenery and taking care of forest and wildlife, Taggu also advised the villagers not to destroy the forest around the village and discourage killing of wild animals from nearby D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary while taking reference of known Chinese famine due to killing of birds ‘Sparrow’ which led to the worst ecological disaster. He warned the villagers not to hunt and kill in and around the sanctuary and anyone found hunting the sanctuary animals, their gun license will be cancelled permanently. Considering the threat of erosion by the Siang river, he said that tree plantation is one of the best protections against river erosion. The GBs and panchayat members also submitted memorandums to the DC, who assured to look into them. Namsing being a rice bowl and an organic vegetables area, the DC assured to take up projects to safeguard the village from river erosion. The programme was organized by the villagers of Namsing, under the supervision of retired IAF group captain Mohonto Panging Pao.

Arunachal: Cleanliness, plantation prog held in Namsing

February 20, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button