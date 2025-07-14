Arunachal: 39 ILP Violators Detained During Enforcement Drive in ICR Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Police, Naharlagun, under the supervision of Dr. Nyelam Nega, Superintendent of Police, conducted a coordinated Inner Line Permit (ILP) enforcement drive across key areas of the region on 14th July 2025.

The enforcement operation covered Banderdewa, Karsingsa, Naharlagun Township, and Papu Hills, with active participation from Banderdewa PS, Naharlagun PS, and Papu Hills PS. Checks were conducted at labour camps, work sites, and roadside establishments to identify non-residents residing or working without valid ILPs.

A total of 39 individuals were found in violation of Section 3 of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) Act, 1873, and were detained and forwarded to the Hon’ble Executive Magistrate for legal proceedings.

Police Station-wise Summary of Violators:

Police Station Non-FIR Case No. No. of Violators Legal Section Invoked Banderdewa PS 05/2025 (Part-IV) 3 U/S 3 BEFR Act Naharlagun PS 30/2025 (Part-IV) 30 U/S 3 BEFR Act Papu Hills PS 14/2025 (Part-IV) 6 U/S 3 BEFR Act

Total: 39 ILP violators detained.

The drive was led by respective OCs and enforcement teams:

Banderdewa: Led by Insp. Kipa Hamak, with H/C P. Guna & Ct. Hichik Tanik.

Led by Insp. Kipa Hamak, with H/C P. Guna & Ct. Hichik Tanik. Naharlagun: Led by Insp. Krishnendu Dev, assisted by ASI Iter Ngomdir.

Led by Insp. Krishnendu Dev, assisted by ASI Iter Ngomdir. Papu Hills: Led by Insp. Tarun Mai.

All operations were conducted peacefully and in strict accordance with legal protocols.

The ICR Police reminds all non-residents that holding a valid Inner Line Permit (ILP) is mandatory for residing or working in Arunachal Pradesh. Employers and contractors are also advised to ensure ILP compliance among their workers.

“Such enforcement drives will continue to uphold the law and safeguard the demographic integrity of Arunachal Pradesh,” said SP Dr. Nyelam Nega.