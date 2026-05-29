Chowna Mein Unveils Modern Mobility Initiatives During APSTS Golden Jubilee Event

KHONSA- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) at Khonsa on Friday, marking 50 years of public transport service in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Mein described the occasion as a historic milestone in the development journey of Arunachal Pradesh and highlighted the significant role played by APSTS in connecting remote villages, border areas and district headquarters over the last five decades.

Reflecting on his early experiences of travelling by bus to Itanagar and Naharlagun, the Deputy Chief Minister recalled the challenges of transportation in earlier years and the transformation brought about through improved connectivity and infrastructure.

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He noted that APSTS, which started operations in December 1975 at Khonsa with only two buses and five employees, has grown into one of the most important public transport networks in the state.

Highlighting recent modernization initiatives, Mein appreciated the introduction of Volvo buses, electric buses, GPS-enabled tracking systems, CCTV surveillance, online ticket booking facilities, digital payment systems and enhanced passenger safety mechanisms.

Speaking on sustainable mobility, the Deputy Chief Minister said the induction of electric buses represents an important step towards reducing dependence on fossil fuels and promoting environmentally sustainable transportation.

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On the occasion, Mein flagged off the state’s unique Restaurant Bus, a Road Safety Awareness Bus and a new fleet of Luxury Buses aimed at improving passenger comfort, promoting road safety awareness and strengthening public transport services across Arunachal Pradesh.

He stated that the initiatives reflect the government’s commitment towards modernizing the transport sector while ensuring people-centric and efficient services.

The Deputy Chief Minister also paid tribute to former employees and acknowledged the contributions of drivers, conductors, mechanics and support staff whose efforts have helped APSTS evolve into a key institution supporting the socio-economic development of the state.

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Congratulating the APSTS family on completing 50 years of service, Mein expressed confidence that the organisation would continue to strengthen connectivity and emerge as a model public transport system in the Northeast region.

The celebration was attended by Education and RWD Minister P.D. Sona, Transport Minister Ojing Tasing, Advisors Wanglin Lowangdong, Chakat Aboh and Tsering Lhamu, along with MLAs, officials and members of the public.