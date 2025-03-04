ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: NHIDCL Executive Director calls on the Governor

The Executive Director briefed the Governor regarding NHIDCL projects in the State.

Last Updated: March 4, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: NHIDCL Executive Director calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR-  The Executive Director (Projects) of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Regional Office, Itanagar, Brig. Ashish Gupta (Retd.) called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 4th March 2025. The Executive Director briefed the Governor regarding NHIDCL projects in the State.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh stated that the pace of socio-economic development in the State is closely linked to the successful implementation of infrastructure projects, particularly road connectivity.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

He said that well-constructed and properly maintained roads are crucial for ensuring timely development, enhancing accessibility, and fostering economic growth in the region.

Also Read- Lt. Chow Inkalit Mannou Memorial Football Tournament 2025 concludes

Underscoring the significance of road infrastructure, the Governor pointed out that robust road networks will play a vital role in strengthening national security as we have a long international boundaries, unlocking the Arunachal Pradesh’s vast tourism potential, and facilitating the export of perishable agricultural and allied sector products, like Kiwi and Oranges.

He said that seamless transportation is essential for improving market access for farmers and entrepreneurs, boosting economic opportunities, and attracting investment in the state.

Also Read- Miss AAPSU Contestants clear 1,700 kg of waste from Yagamso River

The Governor urged the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to expedite infrastructure projects with a strong focus on quality and timely execution.

He emphasized that NHIDCL holds a key responsibility in facilitating Arunachal Pradesh’s developmental efforts and ensuring that road connectivity serves as a catalyst for the state’s overall progress.

The Governor called for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to ensure that road projects are completed efficiently, contributing to the State’s growth, security, and prosperity.

Tags
Last Updated: March 4, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor releases a book ‘Birds are Poems' 100 narrative poems

Arunachal: Governor releases a book ‘Birds are Poems’ 100 narrative poems

Arunachal: IMC conducted an interaction session with sanitation workers

Arunachal: IMC conducted an interaction session with sanitation workers

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Concludes Road Safety Month 2025 with Felicitation of Students

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Concludes Road Safety Month 2025 with Felicitation of Students

Arunachal: ﻿Working Journalists Enrolled Under CMAAY

Arunachal: ﻿Working Journalists Enrolled Under CMAAY

Arunachal: Training on Cultural Competency conducted at GNM Regional Institute of Nursing

Arunachal: Training on Cultural Competency conducted at GNM Regional Institute of Nursing

Arunachal: National Tourism Day celebrated at Gyekar Sinyi

Arunachal: National Tourism Day celebrated at Gyekar Sinyi

Arunachal: Governor flags off Geykar Sinyi Marathon

Arunachal: Governor flags off Geykar Sinyi Marathon

Arunachal: ICR Naharlagun Police Organizes Road Safety Awareness Activities in Schools

Arunachal: ICR Naharlagun Police Organizes Road Safety Awareness Activities in Schools

Arunachal: ‘Women on Wheels’ members called on the Governor

Arunachal: ‘Women on Wheels’ members called on the Governor

Arunachal: Raj Bhavan celebrates State foundation day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura

Arunachal: Raj Bhavan celebrates State foundation day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button