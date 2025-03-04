Arunachal: NHIDCL Executive Director calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The Executive Director (Projects) of National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), Regional Office, Itanagar, Brig. Ashish Gupta (Retd.) called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 4th March 2025. The Executive Director briefed the Governor regarding NHIDCL projects in the State.

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh stated that the pace of socio-economic development in the State is closely linked to the successful implementation of infrastructure projects, particularly road connectivity.

He said that well-constructed and properly maintained roads are crucial for ensuring timely development, enhancing accessibility, and fostering economic growth in the region.

Underscoring the significance of road infrastructure, the Governor pointed out that robust road networks will play a vital role in strengthening national security as we have a long international boundaries, unlocking the Arunachal Pradesh’s vast tourism potential, and facilitating the export of perishable agricultural and allied sector products, like Kiwi and Oranges.

He said that seamless transportation is essential for improving market access for farmers and entrepreneurs, boosting economic opportunities, and attracting investment in the state.

The Governor urged the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to expedite infrastructure projects with a strong focus on quality and timely execution.

He emphasized that NHIDCL holds a key responsibility in facilitating Arunachal Pradesh’s developmental efforts and ensuring that road connectivity serves as a catalyst for the state’s overall progress.

The Governor called for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to ensure that road projects are completed efficiently, contributing to the State’s growth, security, and prosperity.