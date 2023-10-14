Arunachal: ACCDFC kicks-off 50th anniversary preparations

ITANAGAR- The Capital Complex Dree Celebration is all set to mark its 50th anniversary in 2024. To mark this milestone, the prominent members and officials of the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee 2024 convened at the Dree Ground in Papu Nallah today and conducted their 1st Interaction Meeting and Handing and taking Over Ceremony of the Executive Members.

On the occasion, the outgoing Secretaries and Assistant Secretaries were felicitated for their hard work and dedication. The new members were also welcomed formally, marking their official entry into the committee and the transfer of responsibilities from the old to the new.

The official logo of Golden Jubilee CCDFC’2024 was also unveiled, marking an important milestone in the committee’s illustrious history followed by an engaging open house discussion where members exchanged ideas and visions for the promising future of CCDFC’2024.

The day’s proceedings were enriched by the insightful concluding remarks shared by Dani Sulu, Chairman of Golden Jubilee CCDFC’2024, offering direction and motivation for the path ahead.

Earlier, Hano Takka, the General Secretary of CCDFC 2024 welcomed all to the gathering.