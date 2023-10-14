ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: ACCDFC kicks-off 50th anniversary preparations

Last Updated: October 14, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: ACCDFC kicks-off 50th anniversary preparations

ITANAGAR-  The Capital Complex Dree Celebration is all set to mark its 50th anniversary in 2024. To mark this milestone, the prominent members and officials of the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee 2024 convened at the Dree Ground in Papu Nallah today and conducted their 1st Interaction Meeting and Handing and taking Over Ceremony of the Executive Members.

On the occasion, the outgoing Secretaries and Assistant Secretaries were felicitated for their hard work and dedication. The new members were also welcomed formally, marking their official entry into the committee and the transfer of responsibilities from the old to the new.

The official logo of Golden Jubilee CCDFC’2024 was also unveiled, marking an important milestone in the committee’s illustrious history followed by an engaging open house discussion where members exchanged ideas and visions for the promising future of CCDFC’2024.

The day’s proceedings were enriched by the insightful concluding remarks shared by Dani Sulu, Chairman of Golden Jubilee CCDFC’2024, offering direction and motivation for the path ahead.

Related Articles

Earlier, Hano Takka, the General Secretary of CCDFC 2024 welcomed all to the gathering.

Tags
Last Updated: October 14, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Book review on 'Resonance: Echoes of Life' by Nending Ommo

Book review on ‘Resonance: Echoes of Life’ by Nending Ommo

Arunachal: RGU students organised Tree Plantation and Cleanliness Drive on World Environmental Health Day

Arunachal: RGU students organised Tree Plantation and Cleanliness Drive on World Environmental Health Day

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu calls on the Governor KT Parnaik

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu calls on the Governor KT Parnaik

Itanagar: NGOs, College NSS Unit jointly clean Yagamso River on World Rivers Day

Itanagar: NGOs, College NSS Unit jointly clean Yagamso River on World Rivers Day

Arunachal: 5th convocation of Himalayan University held at Jullang campus

Arunachal: 5th convocation of Himalayan University held at Jullang campus

Arunachal: Governor launches ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat - Nasha Mukt Arunachal Abhiyan’

Arunachal: Governor launches ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat – Nasha Mukt Arunachal Abhiyan’

Arunachal: Governor inaugurates two-day Higher & Technical Education Conference

Arunachal: Governor inaugurates two-day Higher & Technical Education Conference

Arunachal: Kacha and Tadam selected as new leaders if APCTA

Arunachal: Kacha and Tadam selected as new leaders if APCTA

Centre of Excellence (Culture) in Tribal Health Collaborative deliberates their role in fostering preservation of Shamanistic Cultures

Centre of Excellence (Culture) in Tribal Health Collaborative deliberates their role in fostering preservation of Shamanistic Cultures

Arunachal: PM Vishwakarma scheme launched

Arunachal: PM Vishwakarma scheme launched

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button