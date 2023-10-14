Arunachal: IG SSB, visits 67 BN Lungla

LUNGLA- Inspector General (SSB) Binod Nayak, from the Frontier Headquarters, Tezpur, completed a comprehensive and fruitful formal inspection of the 67 BN Lungla from 11th October to 13th October 2023. This event was marked by a series of significant interactions and assessments aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency and morale of the battalion.

Upon his arrival at the 67 BN Headquarters, Inspector General was accorded a warm welcome by the Commandant and all officers at the Officers Mess. The occasion was celebrated with a get-together held in the worthy IG’s honor.

The following day commenced with a Guard of Honor presented to the Inspector General, which was followed by detailed briefings including PPT presentations and a sand model briefing. He then toured the campus for an insightful overview of the battalion’s operations. Subsequently, the inspection of branches and records was diligently conducted. Notably, the Inspector General actively participated in a Badakhana event with the dedicated personnel of 67 BN.

In the afternoon, the worthy IG visited the Companyy HQr Bleteng and presided over a Sainik Sammelan, culminating in a Bada Khana. The Inspector General’s visit extended to BOP Samtsekhang, where he graciously chose to spend the night.

The following morning began with a visit to the new Gonpa at Bleteng village, where the Inspector General offered his prayers, reflecting the battalion’s commitment to tradition and spirituality. He then continued to BOP Marme, where he supervised the ongoing construction work of new

infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of operational readiness.

Throughout his visit, Inspector General, Binod Nayak actively engaged with the troops, taking time to listen to their concerns and offering guidance and motivation. The troops responded with enthusiasm, expressing their contentment and motivation to work in the best interest of the organization.

Upon returning to the 67 BN Headquarters, the Inspector General continued the inspection of the remaining branches. His tour concluded with the imparting of valuable guidance to the battalion.

Inspector General SSB Binod Nayak’s visit has undoubtedly strengthened the spirit and operational readiness of 67 BN. The battalion is now better equipped to carry out its critical duties in the service of the nation.