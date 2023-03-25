ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: G20 delegates reach Itanagar, may visit Tawang on Sunday

In the evening, the delegates witnessed a cultural programme at the state assembly.

Last Updated: March 25, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: G20 delegates reach Itanagar, may visit Tawang on Sunday

ITANAGAR-  Over 50 international delegates reached Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday to participate in a G20 meeting.

After landing at the Hollongi airport, they travelled to Itanagar where they visited an exhibition in which various tribal arts and cultures were showcased, besides budding innovators of the state exhibiting their innovations.

Also Read- Cultural fiesta for G20 delegates showcases state’s cultural diversity

After attending a meeting, the delegates visited Thupten Gatseling Monastery. After enjoying a cultural musical performance at the monastery, the delegates visited the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum where they were briefed about the history and rich culture of the northeastern state.

Related Articles

Arunachal: G20 delegates reach Itanagar, may visit Tawang on Sunday

In the evening, the delegates witnessed a cultural programme at the state assembly.

The delegates, which include representatives of the member countries and international organisations, are likely to visit Tawang, bordering China, on Sunday but it depends on the weather condition, sources said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the G20 meeting in the state is a geo-political and diplomatic event that is a testimony to the spirit of brotherhood encompassed by the mantra of ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’.

For centuries the people of Arunachal Pradesh are living with nature, he said.

Tags
Last Updated: March 25, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Rally against 'Null and Void' demand of PAJSC

Arunachal: Rally against ‘Null and Void’ demand of PAJSC

Arunachal: DIT&C bids warm farewell to Hano Takka

Arunachal: DIT&C bids warm farewell to Hano Takka

Itanagar: AYP symposium suggests electoral reforms in student elections

Itanagar: AYP symposium suggests electoral reforms in student elections

Itanagar: Arunachal Youth Parliament’s 2-day symposium begins

Itanagar: Arunachal Youth Parliament’s 2-day symposium begins

Arunachal: GWS takes out candle light march to pay homage to Tumi Gangkak

Arunachal: GWS takes out candle light march to pay homage to Tumi Gangkak

Itanagar- NGOs Clean-up Yagamso river

Itanagar- NGOs Clean-up Yagamso river

Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends Golden Jubilee celebration of NEC

Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends Golden Jubilee celebration of NEC

Arunachal Govt. to provide unfailing partnership to entrepreneurs- Chowna Mein

Arunachal Govt. to provide unfailing partnership to entrepreneurs- Chowna Mein

Statehood Day: cooking competition commemorating the International Year of Millet 2023

Statehood Day: cooking competition commemorating the International Year of Millet 2023

Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards

Arunachal: Governor confers State Awards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button