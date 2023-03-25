Arunachal: Cultural fiesta for G20 delegates showcases state’s cultural diversity

ITANAGAR- As a part of the G20 Summit, a colourful cultural programme was organized showcasing the rich cultural diversity of the state at Dorjee Khandu Auditorium, here this evening.

State Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while welcoming the delegates of G20 Summit gave a brief highlight of various aspects of the state from topographical diversity to historical facts. He said that the state sharing international boundaries with China, Bhutan and Myanmar, is home to 26 major tribes and more than hundred sub tribes with diverse cultures and tradition. People live in complete harmony with one another and nature as well, despite staying in vast geographical land, thus showcasing a perfect example of ‘unity in diversity’, he said.

Khandu also informed that with 80% of forest cover, the state is a carbon neutral state and is one of the 10 (ten) rich biodiversity hotspots of the world. Stating that Arunachal Pradesh is the largest state in the North East in area, he informed that it is the only state in the north east where people communicate in hindi as lingua franca. On the occasion, he appealed the foreign delegates to be the Ambassador of the state of Arunachal Pradesh to outside world.

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker & Chairperson, G20 Secretariat, Arunachal Unit, P D Sona, speaking on the occasion said that beauty of Arunachal Pradesh is depicted in the ‘unity in diversity’ in which the people of the various tribes bonded with each other and live in complete harmony.

He termed the evening’s cultural display as a small slice of a large cultural pizza of the state and hoped that the delegates take beautiful memories of their short stay in the state.

Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister of India for conducting G20 meetings throughout the country, thus providing an opportunity to all to give a glance of their diverse cultures and traditions to the visiting foreign delegates, Sona hoped that G20 would stride out to make the world a family with one religion of humanity and human race.

The colorful cultural fiesta with the theme “Many Journeys, One Dream..The Arunachal Tale” began with invocation chanting by the priests, followed by Rendition of “ Hamara Arunachal” – our song, our stories by team Arunachal Idol. Presentation of an audio-visual slide show of archival images of Arunachal, Traditional Apparel presentation and cultural display – “River Rhythms” – a choreographed dance presentation showcasing the cultural diversity of Arunachal Pradesh were other highlights of the event.

Around hundreds of delegates representing G20 countries, besides Indian delegates arrived in the capital city today for two days programme. Earlier, they were given a rousing welcome by cultural troupes from various tribes at the Donyi Polo Airport and later attended the G20 Research Innovation Initiated Gathering (RIIG) Exhibition at Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, (Retd), Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Cabinet Ministers, all Legislators, besides senior officers and officials of the state government were present among others on the occasion.