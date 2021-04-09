To make Itanagar the cleanest city is certainly challenging but not impossible- Pema Khandu

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today attended the official launch of sectoral team for clean, green, safe, secure and serene Itanagar, organized by Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan (HAA).

The CM sworn in the pledge to volunteers of HAA, Itanagar Municipal Council (IMC) Corporators and other members present.

Addressing the gathering, the CM welcomed the participation of IMC corporators in the HAA movement. He said this will give the movement to make Itanagar clean, green and safe a mass participation.

He said the motive of the HAA Itanagar campaign is to put the city amongst the top 5 cleanest in India from its 2020 Swachh Survekshan ranking of being 7th most dirtiest.

The Chief Minister Pema Khandu said to make Itanagar the cleanest city is certainly challenging but not impossible. He said manpower shortage in two Smart Cities of Pasighat and Itanagar is being addressed as well funds earmarked for improvement of solid waste management.

Besides government efforts, the CM said the sense of ownership among citizens is also a must for making Itanagar a better city. He said HAA movement is intended to generate this very feeling across tribes and population building the spirit of Team Arunachal.

The CM further promised to improve the internal roads in the capital city under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Road Network Plan with street lighting in all colonies. He also pointed out the dangers of rampant illegal earth cutting in Itanagar and appealed to the people to discourage it.

On rising Covid cases across the country, the CM informed that the state will be observing ‘Tika Utsav’ from April 11 to 14. He appealed to the people to encourage citizens of 45 and above age to get themselves vaccinated. He said misinformations are being spread regarding covid vaccine and appealed people not to fall for it. He said covid-19 has no cure and the vaccine is the only remedy.

On drug menace, the CM said it is the most challenging issue in Arunachal. He lamented that govt employees particularly police personnel are reported to be involved in addiction and drug trafficking. He said a timeline will be given to all police personnel to voluntarily get tested for illegal drugs to be treated and rehabilitated. Upon expiry of the deadline, random drug tests will be conducted and those found positive will face strict action leading to termination from their job.

The CM said the drug menace poses more danger to State than terrorism and appealed the home ministry and the police department to take urgent measures to help curtail it, first within the department and then from the society.

The CM said by 2022 while the entire country celebrates India’s 75 independence, Arunachal should be able to declare itself as a ‘drug free state’. He appealed to all people to fight against drugs as people’s movement, expressing concern that if they fail to act the state will be devastated by it.

Earlier DCM Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix and Urban Minister Kamlung Mossang also spoke. Also present on the occasion were Sports Minister Mama Natung, MLA Techi Kaso, Itanagar Mayor Tame Phassang and other dignitaries.