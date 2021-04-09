Arunachal: Lokayukta Chairperson calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The Chairperson of Lokayukta, (Arunachal Pradesh) Justice (Retd.) P.K. Saikia called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 9th April 2021. They discussed about eradication of corrupt practices in the governances and official procedures.

The Governor emphasised that every public servant must work in absolute transparency, accountability, and with responsibilities. He said that as an open and independent public office with far-reaching powers of investigation, Lokayukta must exercise its authority, to ensure its mandate of corruption free governance.

The Governor said that Lokayukta can immensely contribute to the development process of the State. Lackadaisical administrative approach, red-tapism and immoral professional practices and corruption in governance, must be probed and checked by Lokayukta.

The Governor also discussed about protection to the whistleblower, auditing of every sector and expediting investigations. He said that Lokpal and Lokayukta are important institutions in the country. Its efficiency must become visible by the effective implementation of its charter of duty.

Chairperson, Lokayukta, (Arunachal Pradesh) Justice (Retd.) Saikia shared his views for the future course of action in the meeting.

Yeshi Tsering, IAS (Retd.), member, Lokayukta, Arunachal Pradesh was present in the meeting.