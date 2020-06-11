Itanagar- Three cylinder blast rock Gopur area, 1 dwelling house gutted

Itanagar- Three cylinder blast rock the Gopur area of the city in afternoon leaving a dwelling house completely gutted in a devastating fire mishap, however there is no report any casualty. Itanagar Police station sources informed.

Itanagar Police station OC, Inspector Phasang Simi inform that there was an information of fire mishap from Sangrik Hapa (colony) backside of VKV School Chimpu at around 12.10 hrs and a team of police led by SI Kenter Tacha and fire brigade from Itanagar station also rushed to the spot but could not save any property as the ablaze was too high and almost all the property were burned down.

As per information the parents were away during the mishap and three small children’s were at home, there is no any report of any causality. Due to cylinder blast the ablaze got high and everything were burned down. OC said.

Meanwhile, the victim Miching Taming inform that that everything including household items, kitchen items, food and clothes and documents and books of childrens has turned into ash. Apart of household items a huge cash kept for some important business purpose, huge costly ornaments in lakhs, two arm with license, a motorcycle and others have been completely gutted in the devastating in fire mishap.