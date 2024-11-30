Arunachal: Sensitization and Awareness Programme for EM, IO held at EK

SEPPA- The District Legal Service Authorities of East Kameng organized a sensitization and awareness programme for Executive Magistrates, Investigation Officers, and other key stakeholders.

The initiative aimed to foster better coordination between law enforcement agencies and the district administration in addressing the rising challenges posed by criminal activities, particularly those involving heinous crimes against women and children.

A detailed session was held on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, focusing on enhancing collaboration and ensuring the strict implementation of these laws.

The discussions were designed to streamline the roles and responsibilities of various stakeholders as outlined in these legislations, with the goal of creating a more effective response system.

District and Sessions Judge, Sh. Habung Tanga, who spoke at the event, emphasized the importance of thorough and precise execution of laws. He highlighted the need for strict adherence to legal procedures, particularly in evidence gathering, to ensure justice is delivered effectively.

This sensitization programme serves as a critical step toward improving the legal and administrative response to criminal activities in the district, with a particular focus on safeguarding vulnerable groups and ensuring the effective enforcement of laws.