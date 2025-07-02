Arunachal: African Swine Fever Outbreak Confirmed in Longding’s Luaksim Village

LONGDING- An outbreak of the highly contagious African Swine Fever (ASF) has been confirmed in Luaksim village, under the Kanubari circle of Longding district, Arunachal Pradesh, raising alarm among local pig farmers and veterinary authorities.

The outbreak, detected after the sudden deaths of six pigs in early June, has prompted immediate containment measures to curb the spread of the deadly viral disease, which has a 100% mortality rate in infected pigs.

The outbreak was confirmed following laboratory tests conducted at the ICAR-National Research Centre on Pig in Guwahati. Blood and nasal swab samples, collected from the deceased pigs in Luaksim village, tested positive for ASF, along with a mixed infection of Porcine Circovirus Type 2 (PCV2).

The results were communicated to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kanubari on July 1, 2025, by Dr. Tayo, a veterinary official overseeing the response. The confirmation has sparked urgent action under the protocols for notifiable livestock diseases, as ASF poses a severe threat to the region’s pig farming industry, a critical source of livelihood for many in Arunachal Pradesh.

Veterinary authorities have moved swiftly to contain the outbreak. Dr. Tayo emphasized the importance of early detection and strict biosecurity measures, as there is currently no vaccine or cure for ASF. The following containment measures have been implemented in Luaksim village and surrounding areas:

Designation of Infected and Surveillance Zones- uaksim village and a 1-kilometer radius around it have been declared an Infected Zone, with a 10-kilometer radius designated as a Surveillance Zone. No live pigs, pig feed, pork, or pork products can be transported into or out of the Infected Zone, and strict restrictions apply in the Surveillance Zone, except for mandatory culling.

Ban on Pig Movement- Authorities have prohibited the transport of pigs or pork products to and from the affected areas to prevent further spread. Vehicles transporting animals or contaminated materials through the Infected Zone require sanitization certificates from animal health authorities. –

Surveillance and Monitoring– Continuous surveillance of pig populations is being conducted, with the forest department tasked with monitoring domestic pigs in areas bordering forested regions to prevent transmission to wild boars, which can also carry ASF.

Carcass Disposal Regulations- The disposal of pig carcasses in water bodies has been strictly prohibited, with legal action promised for violations under the Animal Disease Act. –

Public Advisory- Farmers have been urged to remain vigilant, report unusual pig deaths or symptoms immediately, and avoid slaughtering, consuming, or selling sick or dead pigs. Symptoms of ASF include high fever, loss of appetite, weakness, sudden death, red or blue blotches on the skin (especially on ears and abdomen), diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, or difficulty breathing.