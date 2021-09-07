Itanagar: One Day Capacity Building and Training-cum-formation ALF held

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- One day Training-cum-Handholding for formation of Area Level Federation and SHGs Book Keeping was organized by Donyi Ane Multipurpose Society in collaboration with Arunachal State Urban Livelihoods Mission (ArSULM) and Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) in Roof Garden, Akash Deep Complex, Itanagar.

Speaking on the Occasion Miss Joram Umang, State Mission Manager (SMM), ArSULM highlighted the benefits under DAY-NULM for urban poor and also mentioned about the importance of Book Keeping. Further she also educate them about the process of formation and registration of Area Level Federation

Ravi Sharma, SMM, ArSULM highlighted the Convergence of PMFME(PM Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises) Scheme of Food Processing Industries with DAY-NULM for benefiting SHGs Members and other eligible beneficiaries involved in food processing activities. Also, he informed that SHGs will be provided bank linkages along with Loan support whose book keeping and monthly saving is on regular basis.

Community Organizer Mrs Tenzing Choten, Amma Bagbi, Chairperson, Donyi Ane Multipurpose Society, Paktin Bagbi also spoke on the occasion.