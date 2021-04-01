Itanagar: Several JDU’s former leaders join BJP

ITANAGAR- Former General Secretary JD(U) Party Arunachal Pradesh Unit Topin Ete, Vice President Youth Wing JD(U) State Unit Kido Ete & few more JD(U) Office bearers & JD(U) Supporters after relinquishing their respective posts of JD(U) Party joined BJP on 31 March 20.

The joining program was held at the party headquarters at Itanagar.

BJP state president Biyuram Wahge who was also present in the joining programme welcomed these JDU’s leaders in the party.

“We truly believe their joining will help in strengthening the party at the grassroots level and we also thank all of them for reposing their trust in our party BJP” said Biyuram Wahge.

Topin Ete also heartily thanked BJP for accepting them in the Party Fold.

Meanwhile Among others who joined the BJP are, Jumjo Ete, former block president JD(U), 30 Aalo West constituency, Mrs Ingam Loyi Ete, ZPM contestant 2020, 4A-Pubu Yombu segment, 30-Aalo West constituency, Marto Ete, Ex ASM & ZPM contestant 2020, 5A-ubu segment, 30-Aalo West constituency, Doli Ori, Ex ASM & ZPM contestant 2020,5A-ubu segment, 30-Aalo West constituency, Bali Ori, office Secy. & Team Topin, and Lipak Karcho Nalong Mize