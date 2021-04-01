Arunachal: Integrated health information platform inaugurated at Tawang

TAWANG- The DC Tawang, Sang Phuntsok, this morning launched the Integrated health information platform (IHIP) for Tawang District at KDS District Hospital,Tawang. The launching of IHIP is on line with the national launch of the same.

Dr wangdi lama, DMO, Dr N. Namshum, MS and Dr Sangey Thinley,DSO were present with other officers and officials. Dr sangey Thinley, District surveillance officer informed that IHIP is going to be game changer in Disease surveillance system of the District, specially of communicable and infectious diseases like Covid-19.

The IHIP is based on near real time data reporting of all the diseases and deaths through online portal with Geospatial/Geo tagging of all the sick persons/deaths at villages. IHIP will at District, CHc, PHC and

sub centre will strengthen monitoring at State and Central level for effective disease surveillance system to prevent any epidemic/outbreak . Other health programmes and activities will also be integrated into IHIP slowly.

Earlier all the Specialists, Medical officers, HWOs, ANMs, Lab technicians, Pharmacists and other health workers of the entire District were trained at KDS DH Tawang for the launch of IHIP in Tawang district.