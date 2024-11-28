Centre approves Rs 28,229 Cr for Arunachal Frontier Highway along LAC on India-China border

NEW DELHI- The Centre has approved Rs 28,229 crore for the construction of the 1,637 km Arunachal Frontier Highway, which will connect 12 districts of the state along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the India-China international border, said a top official.

The ambitious project, which is to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore, is seen as a move to counter China’s aggression in Arunachal Pradesh, besides contributing to the socio-economic development of the border state.

The highway is being built along the ‘India-Tibet-China-Myanmar’ border, with the road project coming as close as 20 km to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and international borders. It will start from Bomdila and pass through Nafra, Huri and Monigong towns, which are closer to the LAC or the McMahon Line, and conclude in Vijaynagar near the India-Myanmar border.

Chief Engineer of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and head of Project Brahmank, Subhash Chandra Lunia, said to news agency PTI , “The Centre has sanctioned Rs 28,229 crore for the Arunachal Frontier Highway, which will connect 1,683 villages. The national highway being built parallel to the MacMohan Line will be completed by 2027.”

He said that work is ongoing for the construction of the 198 km stretch (Tato-Tuting) of the Arunachal Frontier National Highway-913.

The official said that the budget for BRO’s work in various states has been doubled for road development and maintenance as compared to the previous years after 2014.

Lunia mentioned that work is currently ongoing on various projects under the Brahmank Project in Arunachal Pradesh. These projects include the construction and maintenance of road infrastructure in Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang, and Shi-Yomi districts, as well as the maintenance of four roads in Assam’s Dhemaji district.

During the 2022-23 and 2023-24 periods, the Brahmank Project successfully built a 100-meter span arch bridge over the Siom River on the Along-Yingkiong road. The Siom Bridge was completed in a record 180 days and opened for traffic.

Lunia also highlighted that since the inception of the Brahmank Project, 17 roads, totaling 496 km in length, have been completed. Additionally, 42 permanent bridges and 11 modular bridges have been constructed.

The official emphasized that the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has consistently led the construction of roads and bridges in both favorable and challenging weather conditions over the years in the state.

Under the Brahmank Project, the BRO is dedicated to ensuring all-weather connectivity for both soldiers and the public.