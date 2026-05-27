Arunachal: Pema Khandu Assures Long-Term Solutions on ILP and Indigenous Rights Issues

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday assured that the State Government would work collectively with all stakeholders to arrive at concrete and long-term solutions on issues relating to indigenous tribal rights, demographic concerns, regulation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system, and APST-related matters.

Addressing a high-level consultative meeting held at the State Banquet Hall in Niti Vihar, the Chief Minister described the deliberations as “historic” due to the participation of major stakeholders including community-based organisations, student bodies, civil society representatives, legal experts, political leaders, and senior government officials.

The marathon meeting, which reportedly continued for nearly seven-and-a-half hours without interruption, was attended by representatives of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, ST Bachao Andolan Committee, political parties, and senior officers from departments including Home, Law, Political, and Indigenous Affairs.

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The Chief Minister expressed appreciation to the ST Bachao Andolan Committee for drawing the government’s attention towards what he described as a “long-burning issue” that had remained unresolved for several years despite earlier discussions.

He stated that the concerns raised during the meeting were not limited to Arunachal Pradesh alone but formed part of a wider national challenge associated with illegal immigration, demographic changes, and threats to indigenous identity and cultural preservation.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address delivered from the Red Fort on August 15, 2025, the Chief Minister said the Union Government had already acknowledged demographic imbalance and illegal immigration as serious concerns affecting law and order, indigenous culture, and national security.

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He further informed the gathering that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently notified a national-level High-Level Committee on Demographic Change comprising retired judicial and administrative officers along with senior Ministry of Home Affairs officials.

According to the Chief Minister, the State Government has, in principle, accepted four major demands raised during the meeting, including the long-standing proposal for creation of a separate department dedicated to management and regulation of the ILP system under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR).

Announcing in-principle approval for establishment of a separate ILP Department, Pema Khandu said the demand had been consistently raised by both AAPSU and the ST Bachao Andolan Committee.

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The Chief Minister also acknowledged concerns regarding demographic change and its impact on indigenous tribal traditions, culture, and identity. He stated that preserving the unique cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh remained a collective responsibility.

Highlighting the need for sustainable long-term solutions, he strongly advocated skill development and capacity-building initiatives for local youth to reduce dependence on outside labour. Referring to the example of Mizoram, he stressed the importance of dignity of labour and vocational training.

The Chief Minister shared an example involving a group of tribal youths from Arunachal Pradesh who underwent specialised training in plumbing and electrical works in Bengaluru. After returning to the State, the trained youths reportedly completed a project in Pasighat worth ₹10 lakh, whereas outside contractors had quoted ₹18 lakh for the same work.

He urged apex community-based organisations to actively support skill development programmes and encourage local youth participation in vocational initiatives across the State.

As a key outcome of the meeting, the Chief Minister announced the formation of a high-level committee to further deliberate on the issues discussed and recommend an appropriate roadmap for action.

He informed that a follow-up meeting would be convened on May 29, 2026 for formal constitution of the committee. The Chief Minister invited seven representatives each from AITF, AAPSU, and STBAC, along with members from the legal fraternity, to participate in the process.

Pema Khandu assured that the Government would officially notify the committee after finalisation of its members and stated that all recommendations submitted by the panel would be discussed transparently and collectively before any final policy decisions are taken.

Reiterating the spirit of “Team Arunachal,” the Chief Minister called upon all stakeholders to work together towards safeguarding indigenous rights, strengthening governance, and ensuring long-term development and stability in the State.