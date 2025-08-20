Arunachal: Student Orientation Program Organized by Department of Botany, Himalayan University

ITANAGAR- The Department of Botany, Himalayan University, successfully conducted an Orientation Program for newly enrolled students at the University Seminar Hall. The program aimed to help students understand academic matters, regulations, and the career opportunities offered by the discipline of Botany.

The event was hosted by Dr. Maman Megu and graced by the presence of Vice Chancellor Prof. Prakash Divakaran as the Chief Guest, along with Dr. Raja Hussain (Deputy Dean, Academic Affairs), Shri Vijay Tripathi (Registrar), and faculty members of the department.

In her welcome address, Dr. Nyater Ado extended greetings to dignitaries and participants. The Vice Chancellor, in his keynote speech, motivated students to remain focused on their academic goals and assured them of strong faculty support, encouraging them to pursue advanced studies including doctoral research.

Dr. Raja Hussain, Deputy Dean of Academic Affairs, emphasized the importance of engaging with faculty members and investing time in learning. The Registrar Vijay Tripathi, announced the initiation of a uniform system for first-year students and reiterated the university’s commitment to addressing student concerns.

The Head of Department highlighted course structures, evaluation methods, and mandatory regulations essential for the smooth functioning of classes and examinations. Dr. Mamu Bengia also presented a detailed overview of the wide career opportunities in Botany, inspiring students to contribute positively to society through their knowledge and services.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Toku Bani and a group photo session. Students from both Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs actively participated, making the event a valuable start to their academic journey.