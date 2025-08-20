Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked During Public Meet, Attacker Detained

NEW DELHI- In a shocking breach of security, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was allegedly attacked during her weekly Jan Sunwai (public grievance hearing) at her official Civil Lines residence on Wednesday morning. The incident has triggered widespread condemnation and renewed concerns over the safety of public officials.

The attacker, identified as Rajesh Bhai Khimji Sakariya, 41, from Rajkot, Gujarat, was immediately detained by security personnel and is currently being interrogated by the Delhi Police. The assault occurred around 8:30 AM, when Sakariya, posing as a petitioner, handed over documents before allegedly slapping the Chief Minister, pulling her hair, and hurling abuses.

Security guards swiftly overpowered him, preventing further harm. Gupta was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed she suffered minor injuries on her hand and shoulder but is stable.

The Chief Minister’s Office termed the incident “premeditated,” citing CCTV footage that showed Sakariya scouting the premises a day earlier. Despite the assault, BJP leaders affirmed Gupta’s resolve to continue her public programs. “She is a strong woman and will not back down,” said a party spokesperson.

The attack has sparked intense political debate. BJP leaders called it a “political conspiracy,” with Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stating that rivals “cannot tolerate a CM who spends hours among the public.” Senior BJP leader Harish Khurana demanded a probe into possible political motives. Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh condemned the incident as a “direct assault on democratic values,” while Bansuri Swaraj praised Gupta’s resilience, calling her a “woman of steel.”

Opposition leaders also condemned the assault. Former CM and AAP leader Atishi said, “In democracy, there’s no place for violence. I hope Delhi Police take strictest action.”

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav echoed concerns about both the CM’s safety and that of common citizens.

Delhi Police Commissioner SBK Singh has ordered a high-level inquiry into the security lapse, with additional forces now deployed at Gupta’s residence. Preliminary investigations suggest Sakariya may have acted out of personal grievances, possibly tied to a family legal dispute, though motives remain unclear.

The attack has reignited debates on whether Jan Sunwai sessions—where leaders directly interact with citizens—require stricter security protocols, especially given Gupta’s Z-plus protection.

On social media, the incident trended under #ThappadPolitics, with netizens drawing parallels to past attacks on political leaders.

As Delhi grapples with the shock, Chief Minister Gupta’s decision to continue meeting citizens despite the assault underscores her commitment to public service.