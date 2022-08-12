Itanagar

Arunachal: DNGC NCC organises Statue Cleaning Programme

Cadets cleaned the statue of Lt. Dera Natung, Former Education Minister of Arunachal Pradesh situated in the college campus.

August 12, 2022
Arunachal: DNGC NCC organises Statue Cleaning Programme

ITANAGAR-  Joining the nation in the on-going Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration to commemorate 75th years of India’s independence, NCC Dera Natung Government College Itanagar Unit organised a STATUTE CLEANING programme on 12th August 202 under the supervision of NCC Care Taker Officer (CTO)  of the college Dr. Likha Eichir and Mr. Goke Riji.

Cadets cleaned the statue of Lt. Dera Natung, Former Education Minister of Arunachal Pradesh situated in the college campus and later cleaned the statue of Swami Vivekananda situated at Rama Krishna Mission Hospital, Ganaga, Itanagar.

Dr.M.Q. Khan the Principal  Dera Natung Government College and Swami Kripakarananda ji Secretary, Rama Krishna Mission Hospital Ganga Itanagar graced the event as the Chief Guest and the Guest of Honor respectively.

Dr. Likha Eichir, Assistant Professor, Department of Commerce, highlighted  the aims and objectives of the programme.  Mr. .LR. Sing PET, DN Govt College, Mr. Raj Sonar, administrative officer RKMH  and Mr. Goke Riji CTO NCC were present at the event. The programme ended with floral tribute to the statue of Swami Vivekananda and NCC Song.

August 12, 2022
